$8b penny stock crash: Alleged mastermind John Soh and girlfriend plead not guilty to all charges

SINGAPORE - Malaysian businessman John Soh and alleged co-conspirator Quah Su-Ling pleaded not guilty to 189 charges and 178 charges respectively in the first day of their trial for the 2013 penny stock crash which wiped out $8 billion from the Singapore market.

Prosecutors on Monday (March 25) outlined how Soh, the alleged mastermind, and girlfriend Quah, the former Ipco International chief executive, allegedly exploited family, friends and business associates to manipulate the share prices of Blumont Group, Asiasons Capital (now Attilan Group) and LionGold Group - collectively known as BAL.

The charges for Soh include eight counts of allegedly tampering or attempting to tamper with witnesses.

On Wednesday, the third figure in the case, former Ipco interim CEO Goh Hin Calm, pleaded guilty to two of six charges of aiding and abetting Soh and Quah. Goh, 59, described as a "treasurer" in the operation, was sentenced to jail terms of three years for each of those charges, which will run concurrently.

Goh's decision to plead guilty has sparked speculation over whether he will turn prosecution witness. Soh's trial, initially slated to start on March 11, was postponed to March 25 after Goh's decision to plead guilty.

According to prosecutors, with Goh's abetment, Soh and Quah controlled a total of 189 accounts held in the names of 60 individuals and companies at 20 financial institutions, including local and foreign brokerages, as well as international banks.

Soh, an undischarged bankrupt, and Quah have been acquainted since 2002. At the time of the offences, they were in an intimate relationship, said prosecutors.

The pair allegedly drew on personal and business relationships to control trading accounts belonging to family, friends, associates and companies related to them. They included Soh's brother, brothers-in-law, the wife of one of his brothers-in-law and both of Soh's sons. Soh also controlled trading accounts belonging to a "romantic partner", Adeline Cheng Jo-Ee, as well as two companies owned by her and her father.

Accounts belonging to Quah's mother, her brother-in-law and Goh Hin Calm's wife were also part of the web.

In total, Soh and Quah controlled 33 accounts from this group of controlled accountholders.

Soh, 59, was arrested in November 2016 and is still in remand while Quah, 54, is out on bail.