6 S'pore companies on Forbes list of top 200 in Asia-Pacific

Six Singapore companies, including the Singapore Exchange (SGX), made this year's Forbes list of top 200 listed businesses in the Asia-Pacific with less than US$1 billion (S$1.36 billion) in sales.

The SGX topped the shortlist for the Republic with US$666 million in sales, US$286 million in net income and a market value of US$6.3 billion, according to the list released yesterday.

The top-performing companies in the region included China's AK Medical Holdings, Japan's BrainPad and Vietnam's Century Land.

The regional list selected from 18,000 companies, and those shortlisted had track records of exceptional corporate performance, Forbes said in a statement.

The list was based on the latest available full-year results as of July 7, and does not fully reflect the impact from the global pandemic-led recession, the statement said.

Nevertheless, Forbes said, the shortlisted companies scored better than their competitors based on a mix of metrics, including their track record for debt and sales.

Another component that the assessors looked at was earnings-per-share growth, measured over both the most recent one-and three-year fiscal periods, as well as one-and five-year average returns on equity.

"In addition to these quantitative criteria, qualitative screens were also used, and companies with serious governance issues, questionable accounting, environmental concerns, management issues or legal troubles were excluded," Forbes said.

"The criteria also ensured a geographic diversity of companies from across the region," it added.

The other five companies in Singapore that made it to the list are AEM Holdings, which designs and manufactures semiconductor test handlers; Eggriculture Foods; engineering services company Khoon Group; Snack Empire and Union Gas.

AEM Holdings has US$237 million in sales and a net income of US$39 million. Its market value is US$640 million.

Eggriculture Foods has US$34 million in sales and a net income of US$4 million. Its market value is US$8 million.

Khoon Group has US$36 million in sales and a net income of US$3 million. Its market value is US$48 million.

Snack Empire has US$18 million in sales and a net income of US$3 million. Its market value is US$23 million.

Union Gas has US$58 million in sales, a net income of US$6 million and a market value of US$48 million.