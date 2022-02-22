5 Raffles Education directors notified of arrest, bail set at $30,000 each

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Following investigations by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and Commercial Affairs Department (CAD), five directors of Raffles Education were notified of their formal arrest and bail conditions on Monday (Feb 21).

These investigations are related to disclosures made by the company about a claim by Affin Bank against certain subsidiaries of the company, including Raffles K12 and Raffles Iskandar, which manage schools in Malaysia.

In a bourse filing on Tuesday, the company shared that several directors had been notified to attend the CAD's offices to effect their formal arrest, posting and release on bail, which is understood to be $30,000 for each director. They are:

- Mr Chew Hua Seng, chairman and chief executive officer;

- Mr Lim How Teck, lead independent non-executive director;

- Mr Joseph He Jun, non-independent non-executive director;

- Mr Ng Kwan Meng, independent non-executive director; and

- Ms Doris Chung Gim Lian, a director and key management of Raffles K12 and Raffles Iskandar

Under the bail conditions, the directors have to routinely attend to the CAD's office to assist with ongoing investigations.

They may also travel outside of Singapore if they have obtained clearance before doing so.

None of the directors have been charged for any offence, and the arrests do not necessarily signify that there will be any further actions taken or charges in the future, the filing stated.

All the directors are fully cooperating with the authorities on investigations and have undertaken to inform the company of these investigations and their subsequent developments, it added.

They will continue to serve their roles within the company in the interim, as the nomination committee believes the ongoing investigations will not compromise the ability of the current officers to discharge their duties.

The filing also noted that the operations and day-to-day management of the company are not impacted by the ongoing investigations.