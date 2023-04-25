3M to cut 6,000 positions globally as it restructures amid waning demand

3M anticipates annual pre-tax savings of US$700 million to US$900 million upon completion of the cost-cut actions. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
34 min ago
Published
38 min ago

ST PAUL, Minnesota – 3M said on Tuesday it would cut about 6,000 positions globally, as the US industrial conglomerate looks to restructure its business amid waning demand and increasing costs.

“We announced actions that will reduce costs at the corporate centre, further simplify and strengthen our supply chain structure, and streamline our go-to-market business models, which will improve margins and cash flow,” said 3M chief executive Mike Roman.

3M anticipates annual pre-tax savings of US$700 million (S$935 million) to US$900 million upon completion of the cost-cut actions.

It reported an adjusted profit of US$1.97 per share for the quarter ended March 31, down from $2.63 per share a year earlier. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Disney begins second round of job cuts, affecting thousands
Facebook parent Meta to begin another round of layoffs on Wednesday

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top