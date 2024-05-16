35 promising young individuals from S’pore in Forbes’ 30 under 30 Asia list

SINGAPORE – An innovative idea to tackle the problem of toxic batteries has propelled entrepreneur Bryan Oh onto a coveted ranking of the world’s most promising young people.

Mr Oh was working as a management consultant when he realised his problem-solving skills could be used for a bigger cause.

He launched Neu Battery Materials in 2021 with long-time friend Kenneth Palmer after noting that the boom in electric vehicles was resulting in more toxin-leaking lithium batteries in landfills.

The start-up has since developed the world’s first patented lithium battery recycling process using electrochemical separation.

Their efforts have seen Mr Oh and Mr Palmer included on Forbes’ ninth annual list of promising young talent in the Asia-Pacific region.

Mr Oh told The Straits Times: “It’s a big honour... and this is a testament to me and Kenneth.

“Our recycling process has the ability to drastically reduce emissions, and our next step is to scale up and build a commercial recycling factory.”

Mr Oh and Mr Palmer are among Singapore’s 35 representatives from 27 entries in Forbes’ annual 30 Under 30 Asia list for 2024. Multiple people who co-founded the same company are grouped together as one entry in the list.

Singapore has 27 entries across the 10 categories, comprising 35 people in all.

The entire list features 300 entrepreneurs and leaders under 30 across the Asia-Pacific.

There are 30 entries selected for each of the 10 categories: The arts (art and style, food and drink); entertainment and sports; finance and venture capital; media, marketing and advertising; retail and e-commerce; enterprise technology; industry, manufacturing and energy; healthcare and science; social impact; and consumer technology.

Singapore’s 35 representatives include 11 people who are not citizens but who are based here.

The Singaporeans include sprint queen Veronica Shanti Pereira, 27, Rakuten Ventures senior associate Regina Ho, 29, and GetGo co-founder Johnson Lim, 29.

The founders of three enterprise technology companies also made the list, including Mr Benjamin Long and Mr Kristoffer Jacek Soh, both 26 and co-founders of Beep.