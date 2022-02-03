From being in the red to $1b market cap: Singapore chip testing firm is now world-class

Intel is one of the world’s largest semiconductor vendors, and possibly the most well-known. But what the United States and the rest of the world probably do not know is that before the chips hit the market, a large percentage of them are first tested by advanced machines designed by a Singapore company.

AEM Holdings has kept Intel as a key customer for over a decade, and in these years, this close working relationship has enabled the testing solutions firm to grow from strength to strength.

In 2020, AEM posted a record profit of $97.6 million, while its market capitalisation crossed the $1 billion threshold.

But its fortunes have not always been this rosy – the company posted a loss of $17.9 million in 2009 and was briefly placed on the Singapore Exchange's Watch-List the following year. That did not, however, deter private equity firm Novo Tellus from swooping in to acquire AEM in 2011.

“What attracted me to AEM was that they had Intel as a customer... [this] proves a lot because [Intel is] a tough customer,” says AEM Chairman Loke Wai San, who is also the Co-founder and Managing Director of Novo Tellus.

“To me, this was not a company in decline but an opportunity to re-grow. We’re now competing with the top companies in the world, which we’re very comfortable with," says Mr Loke.

The turnaround for the 22-year-old firm, which provides testing solutions for chipmakers, has centred squarely around innovating to meet customer demands, what Mr Loke refers to as “moon landing kind of problems”.