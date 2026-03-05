Cold Storage to replace FairPrice at Esso stations

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Cold Storage will roll out a refreshed convenience retail concept at Esso stations.

SINGAPORE - Cold Storage will be taking over FairPrice Group’s convenience retail operations at Esso petrol stations in Singapore over the next few months.

Aster Mobility Solutions 1 (Aster) announced the retail partnership with Cold Storage in a joint statement on March 5.

The move comes after both Esso stations and Cold Storage acquired respective new owners in 2025.

Aster is a subsidiary of Indonesia’s Chandra Asri Group which bought ExxonMobil’s network of 60 petrol stations in Singapore late in 2025, while Malaysian retail group Macrovalue acquired all the Cold Storage and Giant supermarkets here earlier that year.

Cold Storage will roll out a refreshed convenience retail concept that will offer “a thoughtfully curated range of everyday essentials, fresh and ready-to-eat options tailored for customers on the move.”

“This partnership allows us to bring a convenient, quality-led offering to customers in a new setting,” said Cold Storage managing director Lim Boon Cheong.



Said Mr Andre Khor, Aster deputy chief executive: “Together, we are reimagining what the service station experience can be: a place that not only fuels journeys, but also enriches daily lives with greater convenience, quality, and connection.”

FairPrice have run 24-hour FairPrice Xpress or Cheers outlets at Esso stations since 2003.