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Cold Storage launches On The Go convenience stores, rolling out to 58 Esso stations in S’pore

Cold Storage’s first On The Go store opened at the Esso petrol station in East Coast Road on Aug 3.

SINGAPORE – Cold Storage launched its first Cold Storage On The Go store at the Esso petrol station at 255 East Coast Road on Aug 3, offering ready-to-eat meals such as packaged chicken and sandwiches, as well as beverages, fresh fruit and ice cream.

The supermarket chain is moving into convenience retail with On The Go, to be rolled out progressively to all 58 Esso petrol stations across Singapore through 2026, replacing FairPrice Group’s convenience stores.

Cold Storage has partnered Aster, which operates Esso’s fuel retail network here, to offer convenience meals, bakery products, snacks like bao and curry puffs, and other everyday essentials.

Meal combinations are priced between $3 and $5, targeting motorists and customers looking for quick and affordable food and beverage options.

The nationwide roll-out marks the first phase of Cold Storage’s broader push into convenience retail. It plans to introduce standalone On The Go outlets islandwide, building a business complementary to its supermarkets.

Cold Storage Singapore managing director Lim Boon Cheong said the company is eyeing more than 100 outlets in total, having already secured new sites beyond petrol stations.

Future additions will include exclusive product collaborations, seasonal offerings and integrated promotions.

Lim said the move comes in response to growing demand for faster and more accessible shopping options.

He added that the deal serves as an alternative platform for future growth and complements the Cold Storage business in Singapore.

“Cold Storage On The Go marks a new phase in our long-term growth strategy,” said Lim. “It extends the trusted Cold Storage brand beyond supermarkets into convenience retail, enabling us to serve customers in more moments throughout their day.”

He added that investments in expanding the Cold Storage supply chain will be needed to supply these additional stores, each of which cost “a few hundred thousand dollars to renovate”.

Cold Storage Singapore’s move into convenience retail comes after Malaysia supermarket operator Macrovalue acquired all 48 Cold Storage stores and 41 Giant stores from Hong Kong-based DFI Retail Group for $125 million in March 2025.

Macrovalue managing director and co-founder Gary Yap said the move into convenience retail will help Cold Storage grow in Singapore, as smaller outlets are easier to expand than full-sized supermarkets.

He added that there is growing customer demand for convenience and that the company wants to refresh the convenience-store format with a less cluttered look, stocked with fresh food and in-house brands.

This marks Macrovalue’s first move to expand Cold Storage since acquiring the chain in 2025.

Aster is a subsidiary of Chandra Asri Group, an energy, chemicals and infrastructure conglomerate listed in Indonesia. It acquired all Esso-branded stations in Singapore from ExxonMobil in October 2025 for around US$1 billion (S$1.28 billion).

Lim said Aster had approached Cold Storage for a fresh convenience store option at Esso stations.

Aster deputy chief executive Andre Khor said the partnership with Cold Storage will enable it to offer grocery essentials to customers, transforming the service stations into more convenient retail destinations in response to customer demands.

It could also help differentiate Esso from other service stations that offer customers convenience and retail options.

For example, Shell uses its proprietary Shell Select stores at its service stations to partner with wellness and lifestyle retail brands such as Watsons Lite, Hooga home decor and Vivino wine shops.

Meanwhile, SPC (Singapore Petroleum Company) runs 24-hour Choices mini-supermarkets that focus on roadside utility, local snacks and automated AXS bill-payment stations. Caltex works with Star Mart to offer food options and everyday supermarket perks with a LinkRewards loyalty tie-up.