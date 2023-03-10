Co-operatives remain relevant but face manpower and cost challenges, says national federation

SINGAPORE - Co-operatives have to improve on retaining talent and digital training to stay relevant while serving their social mission.

These were conclusions drawn from a discussion during the Service Sector Forum held by the Singapore National Co-operative Federation (SNCF) on Friday.

At a small scale, co-operatives struggle to attract and retain talent, said Mr Ang Hin Kee, SNCF chief executive officer.

Employees care about salary and career progression, he added. But as co-operatives have limited resources, paying a good salary to attract talent is a short-term solution.

These are one of the challenges that co-operatives currently face.

To help address talent challenges, SNCF has organised a new emerging leaders programme that starts from March 2023 and runs until July 2023. It will be held yearly.

The programme aims to nurture future co-operative leaders through leadership camps, mentorship and fireside chats with experienced co-operators. Thirteen co-operatives are currently taking part in the programme, which aims to groom 100 co-operative leaders in the next five years.

Co-operatives started as enterprises that served various social purposes. For example, NTUC Income started as a co-operative to bring insurance to underserved lower income groups.

Another challenge that co-operatives face is that they are no longer the only entities that provide lower prices to consumers, which means that these co-operatives will have to adapt to changing community needs, said Mr Lim Boon Heng, chairman of NTUC Enterprise Co-operative, at the forum.

“Globalisation has led to the growth of large corporations which leverage on their scale to obtain the best prices for consumers.... the rise of digital e-commerce platforms has enabled the consumer to source for the best prices anywhere in the world,” said Mr Lim.

Other challenges involve addressing changing consumer needs.

The pandemic led to consumers wanting the choice to make purchases online, said Mr Ang. Businesses pivoted online to cater to the new consumer preference. Likewise, co-operatives will have to digitalise to keep up with changing consumer demands.

To do so, co-operatives have to undergo training to digitalise. For example, there is a need to comply with the Personal Data Protection Act when collecting personal data from customers, said Mr Ang.