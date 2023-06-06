City Energy, Senoko Energy to explore import and supply of hydrogen in Singapore

SINGAPORE - City Energy and Senoko Energy have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to jointly study the technical and commercial feasibility of the import and supply of hydrogen between the companies’ facilities in the northern part of Singapore.

The companies said they will also explore hydrogen-related opportunities, including green hydrogen, to meet the future demand for hydrogen power in Singapore, in a joint announcement on Tuesday.

Mr Eric Maka, president and chief executive of Senoko Energy, said the onboarding of hydrogen related technologies would be “very important for Singapore”, given the limited local supply of clean energy.

“Through our collective efforts and through the harnessing of both companies’ strengths and expertise, we hope to accelerate the adoption of hydrogen power and to help create a more sustainable future for all,” said Mr Maka.

Mr Ralph Foong, deputy chief executive (energy planning and development), of the Energy Market Authority, said he was encouraged by the collaboration between the two companies, as such efforts are “crucial” in Singapore’s journey to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

City Energy is also exploring hydrogen energy opportunities with Petronas’ Malaysian renewable energy arm, Gentari. The companies had signed an MOU on hydrogen feasibility studies in April 2023.

City Energy said it was also working with institutes of higher learning to explore alternative sources of hydrogen to support Singapore’s transition towards net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

It joined some industry partners in 2022 to support Nanyang Technological University’s efforts to develop technologies for the extraction of hydrogen from liquid organic hydrogen carriers. THE BUSINESS TIMES