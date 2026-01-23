Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

NEW YORK – Citigroup is expected to lay off more employees in March following a round of about 1,000 job cuts in January, according to two sources with knowledge of the matter.

The new wave of layoffs is expected to be announced after bonuses are paid, said the sources, who did not specify the scale or location of the previously unreported plans.

They come as Citi CEO Jane Fraser continues a sweeping turnaround plan designed to cut costs, fix regulatory problems and boost profits to help the bank catch up with rivals.

The March layoffs are likely to affect managing directors and senior employees across business lines, according to one of the sources. Some senior managers have already been re-assigned to different divisions to secure roles before headcount is reduced, the source said.

The cuts in January also affected many senior employees, the second source said. The sources declined to be identified discussing personnel matters.

Citigroup declined to comment on potential new layoffs, but it pointed Reuters to remarks by chief financial officer Mark Mason during an earnings call in January where he told reporters he would “expect headcount to decline in 2026.”

Citi’s workforce shrank from 240,000 in 2022 to 226,000 employees by the end of 2025.

“We have been reducing headcount and expect that trend to continue as we take a step back and look at the trajectory of our expense base,” Mr Mason told analysts in a separate earnings call. The bank spent US$800 million (S$1 billion) on severance payments in 2025, he added.

CEO Jane Fraser’s strategy

The new rounds of layoffs, as well as another reorganisation announced in November, are the next steps in Ms Fraser’s strategy.

Ms Fraser, who took on the CEO role in 2021, received a one-time US$25 million equity award for progress on her turnaround plan and was elected as chairman of the board in October.

In 2023 and 2024 the company publicly announced major layoffs as it was reducing management layers and selling assets, but the latest headcount reductions are being done more discreetly, a third source said, without detailing the reasoning.

The cuts come as the bank is getting regulatory relief. The US Federal Reserve closed notices that required the bank to fix trading risk management weaknesses, and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency withdrew a 2024 amendment to a 2020 regulatory punishment known as a consent order.

Citi’s shares gained 65.8 per cent in 2025, outperforming peers and an index tracking broader bank stocks by a wide margin. The bank bought back US$13.25 billion in stock in 2025, and its shares are down 0.8 per cent so far in 2026. REUTERS