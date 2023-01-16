Citi names Tibor Pandi as Singapore country officer

SINGAPORE - Citi on Monday announced the appointment of Tibor Pandi as its new Singapore Citi country officer, effective from Feb 1.

Having spent the last 22 years in Citi, Mr Pandi’s new role will task him with oversight of all businesses and operations in the country as well as driving overall franchise performance.

He will report to Amol Gupte, head of South Asia and Asean for Citi.

Prior to his appointment, Mr Pandi worked in various positions across Citi’s European branches, including Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria. He was most recently Citi’s country officer for Thailand.

Mr Pandi, who is a graduate from Budapest University of Economic Science, also speaks four languages: English, Hungarian, German and Serbian.

“With his experience and leadership, as well as deep knowledge of the region, clients and business, Tibor is well-equipped to build on what we have achieved over 120 years in Singapore and help our clients capture the emerging growth opportunities,” said Mr Gupte. THE BUSINESS TIMES