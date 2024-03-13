Chipmakers searching for ‘China plus one’ are finding Malaysia

PENANG – Construction cranes still surround the brand-new plant in Kulim’s industrial park in Malaysia. But inside, legions of workers hired by Austrian tech giant AT&S are already gearing up to produce at full capacity by year’s end.

Outfitted in head-to-toe coveralls, with oversized safety glasses and hard hats, they’re reminiscent of the worker bees in the movie “Minions,” but colour coded by function: Blue for maintenance, green for vendors, pink for janitors, white for operators.

AT&S is just one of a flood of European and American companies that have recently decided to move to or expand operations in Malaysia’s electrical and electronics manufacturing mecca.

US chip giant Intel and German corporation Infineon are each investing US$7 billion (S$9.33 billion). Nvidia, the world’s leading maker of chips powering artificial intelligence, is teaming up with the country’s utilities conglomerate to develop a US$4.3 billion artificial intelligence cloud and supercomputer centre. Texas Instruments, Ericsson, Bosch and Lam Research are all expanding in Malaysia.

The boom is evidence of how much geopolitical friction and competition are reshaping the globe’s economic landscape and driving multibillion-dollar investment decisions. As rivalries between the United States and China over cutting-edge technology simmer and trade restrictions pile up, companies – particularly those in crucial sectors like semiconductors and electric vehicles – are looking to strengthen their supply chains and production capabilities.

AT&S had production sites in Austria, India, South Korea and China – its largest plant – when it started hunting for a new location.

“It was clear after 20 years of investment in China, we needed to diversify our footprint,” AT&S CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer said. The company manufactures high-end printed circuit boards and substrates, which serve as the foundation for advanced electronic components that power artificial intelligence and supercomputers.

The company’s site search started in early 2020, just as warnings began to spread about a dangerous new coronavirus in China. AT&S scouted 30 countries on three continents before settling on Malaysia.

South-east Asia’s strategic position in the South China Sea and long-standing economic ties to China and the United States make the region an attractive place to set up shop. Nations like Thailand and Vietnam, AT&S’ second choice, are also aggressively courting semiconductor firms to expand, offering tax incentives and other lures.

But Malaysia has the advantage of a head start.

The country has been riding the tech wave since the 1970s, when it energetically courted some of the world’s electrical and electronic superstars, like Intel and Litronix (now ams Osram, with headquarters in Austria and Germany). It created a free-trade zone on the island of Penang, offered tax holidays, and built industrial parks, warehouses and roads. Cheap labour was an additional draw, as was its large English-speaking population and stable government.

Malaysia’s history in the back end of making semiconductors was one of the primary draws, Mr Gerstenmayer said.

“They are quite aware of what the needs of the semiconductor industry are,” he said. “And they have a well-developed ecosystem in the universities, in education, labour force, supply chain” and more. Support from the government was another attraction, he said.