Chipmaker Intel posts its biggest ever quarterly loss but offers hope rebound is underway

SAN FRANCISCO - Intel on Thursday posted a massive fall in sales for the first quarter of 2023 because of a steep drop in the demand for semiconductors - or chips - that power personal computers and smartphones.

Intel’s revenue fell 36 per cent to US$11.7 billion (S$15.7 billion) in the three-month period and the biggest US chipmaker posted a loss of US$2.8 billion, its biggest ever for a quarter.

Rising prices, a global chip glut and poor demand for hardware also punished Intel’s rival Samsung, which earlier on Thursday reported its worst quarterly profit in 14 years.

But Intel gave a solid forecast for the current period on Thursday, indicating that the company may finally be poised to bounce back from a historic slump.

Second-quarter sales will be US$11.5 billion to US$12.5 billion, it said. The midpoint of that range would exceed the average analyst estimate of US$11.7 billion.

Intel shares rose 3.8 per cent in after-market trading following the announcement.

The outlook is a long-awaited bright spot for the battered chip pioneer. A massive pileup of inventory, weak demand and the loss of market share have put Intel in a historic hole, forcing it to plow billions of dollars into new production technology.

Investors have been skeptical that the chipmaker can catch up with rivals, and the stock plunged nearly 50 per cent last year. Though the shares have begun to recover in 2023, chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger still needs to offer concrete evidence that Intel’s finances are improving.

Mr Gelsinger, who took the top job in 2021, has laid out a plan to build new factories and develop new production techniques at record pace - making that the keystone of his push to make Intel the industry’s leader again. But the company faces a steep drop in demand for personal computers, and it’s struggling in data centre processors, where it once had the technological edge.

Intel is one of the world’s leading semiconductor makers that makes a wide range of products, including the latest generation chips along with Taiwan’s TSMC and South Korea’s Samsung.

It was also affected by falling demand for chips that power data centres and is struggling to compete with Nvidia for the semiconductors that undergird ChatGPT-style generative AI, a major new and chips-hungry sector for the industry.

The chips industry, which also powers technology such as smartphones and cars, is well-known for its volatility, with demand and supply see-sawing with the dips and rises in the world economy. AFP, BLOOMBERG