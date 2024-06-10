Chip in to shape S’pore’s semiconductor ambitions

The industry has grown from strength to strength, and is now reentering the forefront of global consciousness as companies hunger for hardware with the raw computing power to support intensive development of advanced artificial intelligence.

In this episode, host Tay Hong Yi speaks with his guests on job demand in the semiconductor sector.

His guests are:

Mr Ang Wee Seng, executive director, Singapore Semiconductor Industry Association

Ms Sim Cher Wee, vice-president of strategy, technology and talent acquisition at Micron

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:57 Why is the semiconductor industry so important to Singapore?

4:18 The wide range of roles available beyond electronic engineering

13:32 What can small and medium-sized enterprises in the sector offer?

17:03 Talent challenges the sector faces and initiatives in place

24:16 Will ongoing trade tensions affect job prospects?

