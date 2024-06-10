Chip in to shape S’pore’s semiconductor ambitions

Synopsis: Every second Monday of the month, The Straits Times helps you put your career on the right footing from the outset.
The semiconductor industry has been a fixture of Singapore’s advanced manufacturing space since 1968.
The industry has grown from strength to strength, and is now reentering the forefront of global consciousness as companies hunger for hardware with the raw computing power to support intensive development of advanced artificial intelligence.
In this episode, host Tay Hong Yi speaks with his guests on job demand in the semiconductor sector.
His guests are:
Mr Ang Wee Seng, executive director, Singapore Semiconductor Industry Association
Ms Sim Cher Wee, vice-president of strategy, technology and talent acquisition at Micron
Highlights (click/tap above):
1:57 Why is the semiconductor industry so important to Singapore?
4:18 The wide range of roles available beyond electronic engineering
13:32 What can small and medium-sized enterprises in the sector offer?
17:03 Talent challenges the sector faces and initiatives in place
24:16 Will ongoing trade tensions affect job prospects?
Produced by: Tay Hong Yi (hytay@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, and Hadyu Rahim
Edited by: Hadyu Rahim
---
---
---
