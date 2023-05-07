Chinese users of the Binance and FTX exchanges show holes in Beijing’s crypto ban

CHONGQING – Nineteen months after China banned crypto, more signs have emerged that its citizens continue to buy and sell digital assets.

These glimpses of their trading activity support suspicions that some of China’s 1.4 billion people flout the prohibition Beijing imposed in September 2021 as they hunt for alternatives to investments like property and stocks.

A shadowy role for Chinese demand adds to the difficulty of parsing the outlook for digital-asset markets, which have partially revived this year from a 2022 crash pockmarked with bankruptcies like that of the FTX crypto exchange.

There is even speculation the ban on the mainland could be loosened – though there are no indications of that happening – after Hong Kong pivoted to a pro-crypto stance to woo investment, a step that won quiet backing from Beijing.

The evidence of ongoing Chinese appetite for tokens comes from varied sources, including FTX’s creditor profile, citizens who said they used crypto platforms and depictions by industry insiders of workarounds to Beijing’s ban.

“Essentially, bans don’t work,” said Caroline Malcolm, global head of public policy at Chainalysis, which specializes in tracking digital-asset transactions. “The decentralized nature of cryptocurrencies and the fact that they can be transferred peer-to-peer and traded on global exchanges make it difficult for any government to completely eliminate them.”

US bankruptcy filings for FTX, which collapsed in November last year, show Chinese users accounted for 8 per cent of the exchange’s customers. FTX advisers have tallied more than 9 million customer accounts overall, while claims from creditors amount to at least US$11.6 billion.

Jack Ding, a partner with crypto regulations specialist Duan & Duan Law Firm, said he represents six Chinese creditors with a combined US$10 million of FTX claims. They are part of a committee for foreign FTX customers, he said.

Theoretically, crypto trading is outlawed for Chinese at home and abroad but it’s “hard to enforce,” Ding said. Often it’s about compliance systems at exchanges and whether they’ll filter out Chinese passport holders, he added.

Beijing cracked down on digital assets over concerns about money laundering, currency outflows and the environmental impact of Bitcoin mining. The likes of the Binance, OKX and FTX exchanges had tapped risk-loving investors in China, once the world’s biggest market for Bitcoin trading, to boost growth.

Crypto platforms now try to block Chinese Internet Protocol addresses but virtual private networks can defeat such attempts by masking locations.

Interviews with Chinese investors point to the compliance challenge. Four said they had traded on the Binance digital-asset platform, and a fifth said he’d also used OKX, after Beijing’s prohibition. Binance is the largest crypto exchange while OKX ranks at No. 2, CoinGecko data on 24-hour volumes show.

The five spoke in part out of frustration over current or earlier suspensions of their accounts. Four said they lived in mainland China and had passed know-your-customer procedures using Chinese identification.