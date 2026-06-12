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Chinese pharma firm WuXi AppTec sues Pentagon over blacklisting

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Chinese pharmaceutical firm WuXi AppTec asked a US court on June 11 to overturn its addition to a Pentagon blacklist of companies.

Chinese pharmaceutical firm WuXi AppTec asked a US court on June 11 to overturn its addition to a Pentagon blacklist of companies.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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WASHINGTON – Chinese pharmaceutical firm WuXi AppTec asked a US court on June 11 to overturn its recent addition to a Pentagon blacklist of companies believed to be aiding Beijing’s military.

In a lawsuit filed in federal court in Washington, the company alleged the designation was “the product of political pressure and inaccurate, unsupported assertions”.

It said its inclusion has “inflicted substantial reputational, commercial, and operational harm”.

The Pentagon’s list marks the latest test of relations between the world’s two top economies, whose leaders met in Beijing in May for a highly anticipated summit.

Among the other 80 companies and subsidiaries on the list, which was released June 8, were e-commerce giant Alibaba, search engine provider Baidu and electric vehicle maker BYD.

While the determinations have few immediate legal implications for many of the companies, it is seen as a move that could precede more punitive measures.

A spokesperson for WuXi AppTec previously told AFP that its inclusion was “clearly a mistake” and that it is “not owned or controlled by or affiliated with any” Chinese military or government entity, nor does it “provide services” to the military. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.