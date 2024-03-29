Chinese firms’ fund raising in limbo as IPOs scrutinised at home and abroad

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG – Chinese companies are staring at the prospects of a drought of new equity capital as tougher domestic initial public offering (IPO) rules and challenges in listing overseas severely curb their fund raising, putting at risk the floundering economy’s recovery.

China’s securities watchdog has sharply tightened scrutiny of IPOs in 2024, leading to companies scrapping domestic listing plans in droves, with some turning to offshore markets such as Hong Kong and New York.

However, sharper scrutiny of IPO hopefuls in the United States amid geopolitical tensions and a weaker Hong Kong market will stymie offshore listings for many, highlighted by Alibaba’s move this week to ditch the Hong Kong IPO plan of its logistics unit.

From January to March 2024, money raised via China IPOs plunged two-thirds from a year earlier to just US$2.4 billion, the smallest quarterly fund raising since the fourth quarter of 2018, and down 82 per cent from a year earlier, preliminary data showed.

The sudden freeze of an IPO market that was the world’s biggest in 2023 and 2022 comes after China’s securities watchdog, under new chairman Wu Qing, vowed to step up scrutiny of listing candidates and crack down on any lapses.

The IPO tightening “would make it increasingly difficult for small companies to raise capital” and for private equity investment to exit, said chief executive Andrew Qian of Shanghai-based investment and advisory firm New Access Capital.

“IPOs in China will become scarce resources,” said Mr Qian, who is now helping some companies list on the US Nasdaq instead.

For venture capitalists, the difficulty in exiting will, in turn, lead to difficulty in fund raising, and “it would be increasingly challenging to invest in early-stage, small, high-tech companies”, said Mr Qian.

These are the kinds of companies that are the crucial drivers of economic growth and employment in China.

The sharp plunge in IPOs comes against the backdrop of a stock market rout at the beginning of the year after mainland shares lagged global stocks for three years, and deflation at levels unseen since the global financial crisis of 2008 to 2009.

Raising debt and private capital is tough too for small-sized companies, mainly technology start-ups, owing to their early-stage business models and weaker credit profile. This is likely to leave some with little choice other than to rein in growth plans and cut costs.

“When the economy is slowing, you should make use of the capital markets to help companies wade through difficulties as soon as possible,” said Mr Yang Chongyi, a financial adviser who helps Chinese companies list overseas.

So far in 2024, though, the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges have accepted zero IPO applications.

China in March unveiled a set of rules to tighten scrutiny of IPOs, public companies and underwriters. In addition, it curbed IPOs also to reduce equity supply and ease selling pressure in a wobbly secondary market.

With the tighter scrutiny and shrinking liquidity triggering uncertainty about domestic listings, many companies are giving up hopes of listing – more than 80 IPO candidates in China have terminated their plans to list at home so far in 2024.