Chinese developer Country Garden faces fresh offshore payments deadline

HONG KONG – Chinese property developer Country Garden, which missed two dollar interest payments in September, faces another deadline on Monday with two coupons totalling US$66.8 million (S$91.4 million) coming due.

The coupons due on Monday are tied to Country Garden’s 6.5 per cent April 2024 and 7.25 per cent April 2026 bonds.

The payments have a 30-day grace period, but the developer faces a big test later in October when its entire offshore debt could be deemed in default if it fails to pay a US$15 million September coupon by Oct 17.

The market is closely watching whether China’s largest private developer, which owns projects across the country, can manage to dodge default again by making payments at the last minute.

Country Garden has US$10.96 billion offshore bonds and 42.4 billion yuan (S$8.1 billion) worth of loans denominated in renminbi. If it defaults, these debts will need to be restructured, and the company or its assets also risk liquidation by creditors.

China’s property sector has been hit by a debt crisis since 2021. Companies accounting for 40 per cent of Chinese home sales – mostly private property developers – have defaulted on debt obligations, leaving many homes unfinished.

More than two years on, the crisis has deepened as confidence in both housing and capital markets dried up, further squeezing developers’ liquidity.

Beijing has rolled out a range of support measures in recent months to revive the sector, which makes up about a quarter of the world’s second-largest economy.

Some analysts, however, say more measures are needed.

In a research note on Friday, UBS said property sales growth in major cities likely stayed weak in September, suggesting a limited rebound in sales despite more supportive measures to ease the property crisis.

In September, Country Garden won approval from its onshore creditors to extend renminbi bond payments and, in the same month, made coupon payments on the offshore markets in the last hours of the end of a grace period.

But the developer has not yet paid a US$15 million coupon due on Sept 17 and a US$40 million coupon due on Sept 27, both of which have 30-day grace periods. REUTERS