Chinese developer Agile defaults for first time on dollar bonds

HONG KONG – Agile Group Holdings, a Chinese developer of villa apartments and high-rise homes, defaulted for the first time on publicly issued US dollar bonds, underscoring lingering distress amid the nation’s unprecedented property crisis.

The company, based in the southern province of Guangdong, has not paid interest within a grace period that ended May 13 on dollar bonds due in 2025, it said in a filing.

The builder will engage an external financial adviser and legal adviser to assist in evaluating the capital structure and liquidity.

Some holders of the 6.05 per cent dollar notes due in 2025 said on May 13 that they had not received the interest payments, as the 30-day grace period neared its end.

The bond’s offering circular defines an “event of default” when non-payment of interest continues for a period of 30 consecutive days.

Investors had been bracing themselves for such an outcome, with the notes trading at deeply distressed levels, around nine cents on the dollar.

The stumble adds to record defaults among Chinese property developers, flagging the long road to recovery, even as recent policy steps to support the housing industry have sparked rallies in builder shares and bonds. BLOOMBERG