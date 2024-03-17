Chinese carmakers open factories abroad as export clout causes friction

SHANGHAI - Chinese carmakers seeking global growth are building more car factories in overseas markets, as foreign regulators mull over imposing measures against imports of China-made electric cars.

Chery Auto is holding talks with the Italian government to manufacture there, Reuters reported on March 13. Should the talks succeed, Chery would be among the first Chinese carmakers with a European manufacturing presence.

The growing clout of China car exports has been causing friction with the United States and Europe.

Here is what Chinese carmakers are planning:

BYD

The world’s largest electric vehicle (EV) maker has been building car factories in Thailand, Brazil, Hungary and Uzbekistan. BYD started production at the Uzbekistan plant in January with a Song Plus hybrid crossover. The factory has a planned annual production capacity of 300,000 vehicles.

Under a partnership with Thai industrial developer WHA Group, BYD will produce 150,000 EVs annually in Thailand. Its local plant is expected to start operations later in 2024.

Its Brazil manufacturing complex is expected to start operations by the end of 2024, or in early 2025, with an estimated annual production capacity of 150,000 units in the first phase.

BYD announced its Hungarian plant producing EVs and plug-in hybrids in December, saying it would create thousands of local jobs, boost the local economy and support local supply chains. It did not say when production could start.

BYD also said it is looking for a location in Mexico for a factory with production capacity of 150,000 cars annually for local sales solely. BYD has the capacity to produce four million cars in China annually. Its biggest overseas markets in 2023 included Thailand, Brazil, Israel and Australia.

Chery Auto

Chery Auto, China’s largest carmaker by export volume, said in 2023 it would invest US$400 million (S$535 million) to set up a factory in Argentina producing 100,000 cars by 2030.

The company sold more than half of its cars outside of China in 2023, the majority of them with petrol engines. Russia is its largest overseas market, while it also has a big presence in Latin America.

In 2014, it set up a plant in Brazil which has an annual capacity of 150,000 units.

Chery is considering building a car factory in Britain this decade, the Financial Times has reported.

SAIC Motor

State-owned SAIC Motor, China’s second-largest vehicle exporter with its MG-branded cars, is looking for a site in Europe to set up a plant for EV production.

SAIC has built three overseas car plants in Thailand, Indonesia and India. It also has a so-called knocked down assembly plant in Pakistan where it puts together cars from parts delivered to the site.

Great Wall Motor

Great Wall Motor has a factory in Thailand with an annual capacity of 80,000 units.

Geely

Geely, whose brands include Lotus and Volvo, has factories in Belarus, Britain and Indonesia. REUTERS