China's ZPC, Saudi Aramco sign 7.88m barrels crude supply deal: Report

Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura oil refinery and oil terminal in Saudi Arabia in May 2018. The deal was sealed at the 5th China International Import Expo. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
46 sec ago
Published
20 min ago

SINGAPORE - China’s privately-owned refinery Zhejiang Petroleum & Chemical Co (ZPC) signed a purchase deal with Saudi Arabian state oil producer Saudi Aramco for supply of 1.08 million tonnes, or 7.88 million barrels, of crude oil, Chinese government-backed newspaper Zhoushan Daily reported.

The deal, worth 5.3 billion yuan (S$1.03 billion), was sealed during the weekend at the 5th China International Import Expo in Shanghai.

The report did not disclose the timeframe of the purchase deal.

ZPC confirmed the deal without providing any details.

Saudi Aramco did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The 800,000 barrels-per-day ZPC refinery processed a total of 26.52 million tonnes crude oil in 2021, according to the report. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Aramco, BP report high earnings as oil and gas prices surge
Saudi Aramco's full-year profit more than doubles on soaring oil prices

Follow ST on LinkedIn and stay updated on the latest career news, insights and more.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top