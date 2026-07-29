Straitstimes.com header logo

China’s Moonshot AI passes funding goal to hit $45.2 billion valuation

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The logo of Chinese company Moonshot AI is displayed alongside its Kimi app on a mobile phone, in this illustration picture taken July 24, 2026.

Beijing-based start-up Moonshot AI has reportedly secured far more than the US$1 billion to US$2 billion it initially targeted.

PHOTO: REUTERS

NEW YORK – Moonshot AI secured a US$35 billion (S$45.21 billion) valuation after raising a larger-than-anticipated US$3.5 billion in a just-closed round of financing, riding the momentum from a breakthrough Kimi K3 model that sent ripples through Silicon Valley.

The Beijing-based start-up managed to secure far more than the US$1 billion to US$2 billion it initially targeted, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified to talk about private information.

Moonshot is now reaching out to potential backers for a new funding round at a US$50 billion pre-money valuation, aiming to secure capital a final time before an initial public offering in Hong Kong as soon as 2026. A Moonshot spokesperson did not respond to an e-mailed request for comment.

The Chinese start-up’s frenetic deal-making underscores the enormous investor interest in a private firm that in July leapt to the forefront of the industry with the K3, which approached the performance of frontier models by Anthropic PBC and OpenAI.

Its debut triggered a sell-off in tech stocks and was hailed as another “DeepSeek moment” – providing evidence that the country’s AI labs can keep pace with the US, despite export curbs and computing constraints.

Moonshot on July 27 released its weights – the numeric values the model learnt during training – allowing developers to download, tweak and host the technology freely. 

Moonshot’s success has also thrust it into the centre of US-Chinese tensions. A White House official accused the company of training the K3 on restricted Nvidia chips, while reiterating allegations of distillation – the practice of extracting outputs from top competitors to boost performance.

Moonshot has not responded to requests for comment on the matter.

Moonshot developed the K3 with 2.8 trillion parameters – a rough measure of AI complexity – making it the world’s largest open-weight model at a time when US rivals keep their technology proprietary. The model also features a one million-token context window, enabling it to process massive documents or codebases in a single prompt. 

Moonshot achieved US$300 million of annual recurring revenue – a gauge of future sales – in June, jumping from US$200 million in April, Bloomberg News reported earlier. Since the K3’s launch, daily sales have surged at least six times, one person familiar with the matter has said. BLOOMBERG

More on this topic
Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang defends open-weight AI models
Kimi panic is a Sputnik moment for ‘open’ AI
See more on

AI/artificial intelligence

China

IPO

Technology sector

United States

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.