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China’s instant noodle industry’s pivot from competing on price pays off

China’s instant noodle industry is moving from competing on convenience to competing on value, and the transition is beginning to show in company earnings.

BEIJING – China’s instant noodle industry is entering a new chapter after years of competing on price, with leading manufacturers betting that healthier recipes, better noodle technology and premium products can persuade consumers to pay more even as overall demand remains below its pandemic peak.

The shift comes as the country’s convenience food market becomes increasingly crowded.

Food delivery, instant retail, prepared meals and frozen foods have eroded instant noodles’ long-held advantage as the quickest meal option.

The industry is moving from competing on convenience to competing on value, and the transition is beginning to show in company earnings.

Master Kong maker Tingyi Holding, Uni-President China Holdings and Nissin Foods all reported improving profitability in the first half of 2026.

The results suggest leading brands are offsetting weaker industry volumes through premium products, improved product mix and higher margins rather than relying on aggressive discounting.

According to iiMedia Research, China’s instant noodle market reached 184.99 billion yuan (S$35.3 billion) in 2025, up 7.9% from a year earlier.

Huatai Securities said the industry is shifting away from the “stable volume, rising prices” phase towards one driven by health, diversification and value creation.

Consumers’ expectations have also become more fragmented.

Late-night snackers increasingly seek richer, restaurant-style flavours, office workers want lighter and less greasy meals and travellers prioritise portability, while health-conscious consumers are looking for products with fewer additives, lower fat content and better nutritional profiles.

That growing diversity in consumption is pushing manufacturers to develop more specialised products rather than relying on mass-market offerings.

Yet, the industry’s recovery masks an underlying challenge.

According to the World Instant Noodles Association, annual demand in China declined from 46.36 billion servings in 2020 to 42.21 billion servings in 2023, before recovering modestly to 43.8 billion servings in 2024.

Retail data from FoodTalks, a food research institute, paint a similarly cautious picture.

Sales of instant noodles through traditional supermarkets and convenience stores fell 10.6% in the first half of 2026, while shipment volumes declined 14.5% and unit sales dropped 10.2% from a year earlier.

The divergence between shrinking retail volumes and improving corporate earnings illustrates how the industry’s competitive dynamics have changed.

Rather than chasing volume growth, leading companies are focusing on selling higher-value products.

Tingyi’s instant noodle business generated 13.73 billion yuan in revenue in the first half, up 2% from a year earlier, while gross margin improved to 30.3% from 27.8%.

Its premium bagged noodle business generated 5.26 billion yuan in sales, while revenue from its mid-priced portfolio rose 7.8%, making it the company’s main growth engine.

Uni-President’s food business, which is dominated by instant noodles, reported revenue of 5.63 billion yuan, up 4.7%, with gross margin improving to 28.5%.

Premium products including its tomato beef noodle and Man-Han Feast series both posted double-digit growth.

Nissin Foods also benefited from the trend.

The company reported first-half revenue of HK$2.07 billion (S$337.62 million), while attributable net profit rose 11.6% and gross margin improved to 35.3%.

Industry researchers said the premium segment continues to outperform the broader market.

According to a consumer research report by qince.com, the compound annual growth rate of China’s mid- to high-end instant noodle market is projected to reach 11.6% between 2020 and 2026 – almost five times the pace of the low-priced segment.

Although products priced between 2.6 yuan and 5 yuan remain the largest category, nearly half of the market now consists of products selling for more than 5 yuan.

Market share is also shifting among leading brands.

Jinmailang Food emerged as the fastest-growing major manufacturer during the first half, with market share increasing by 0.74 percentage points as sales of its “La Mian Fan” series jumped 77.6%.

By contrast, Braisun Food lost momentum after several years of rapid expansion.

Sales declined more than 15% during the period, while its flagship Tang Hao He (good soup) series fell 23.7%.

Its market share slipped from 15.2% to 14.1%, making it the only top-five manufacturer to lose share.

Beyond products, manufacturers are also racing to adapt their distribution strategies.

Five-pack family bundles accounted for nearly 66% of instant noodle sales in hypermarkets during the first half, up almost 7 percentage points from 2023, while single-pack products continued to lose share.

As traditional supermarkets continue to lose traffic, manufacturers are investing more heavily in instant retail platforms, community group buying and specialised distribution channels.

Those investments, however, require substantial spending and have made channel management increasingly complex.

At the same time, the industry’s next competitive battleground is shifting from flavours to technology.

For decades, instant noodle innovation focused largely on enabling fried noodles to rehydrate as quickly as possible.

Today, manufacturers are investing in technologies designed to replicate the texture and taste of freshly cooked noodles while reducing oil content.

Master Kong’s “TBT” fresh instant noodles, introduced in 2025, use a single-basket boiling process intended to mimic restaurant preparation and improve noodle texture.

Nissin has pushed the concept further.

In July, the company launched what it describes as the world’s first cup noodles designed exclusively for cold water preparation.

Consumers simply add cold water and wait five minutes, eliminating the need for boiling water while maintaining noodle texture – a technical challenge long considered difficult within the industry.

The product illustrates how innovation in the instant noodle market is increasingly focused not simply on convenience, but on expanding consumption occasions and differentiating products in a market where convenience alone is no longer enough. CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK