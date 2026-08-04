China’s top memory chipmaker CXMT is preparing to manufacture advanced low-power memory chips in small quantities around the end of the year.

BEIJING – China’s state-backed CXMT is poised to produce smartphone memory chips on par with the industry’s most advanced designs, highlighting the speed at which Beijing is gaining ground in a field critical to artificial intelligence deployment.

The chipmaker, which the Pentagon has blacklisted over its alleged ties to China’s military and state apparatus, is preparing to manufacture advanced low-power memory chips in small quantities around the end of the year, people familiar with the matter said.

Production will take place once prototype testing yields satisfactory results, the people said, asking not to be named discussing internal plans. Mass production will follow at a later date, one of them added.

If realised, the milestone would mark a breakthrough in Beijing’s years-long pursuit of technological self-sufficiency, serving as a testament to how far China has come in reducing reliance on foreign components.

A road map to mass production of mobile memory chips would allow CXMT to compete with the likes of Micron Technology, SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics and take advantage of a global shortage that has become one of the biggest bottlenecks for top consumer electronics brands, including Apple.

A CXMT spokesperson did not immediately respond to a query sent via e-mail. The development was reported earlier by Chinese news outlet Yicai.

The cutting-edge chip, known as sixth-generation low-power double-data-rate memory, offers substantially faster data-transfer speeds and greater power efficiency than its predecessors, helping smartphones and laptops run AI applications locally.

Mastering the manufacture of such chips, called LPDDR6, would boost revenues at CXMT, which completed a blockbuster initial public offering in Shanghai in July.

But while CXMT’s new chip is in roughly the same product category as those of the industry’s top players, it would still need to produce such chips at scale to compete. SK Hynix introduced its 16 GB LPDDR6 chip in March, saying it is 33 per cent faster and 20 per cent more power-efficient than LPDDR5X. Samsung also announced it has a similar product in its pipeline.

Memory chipmakers are benefiting from an AI boom that is pushing companies such as Meta Platforms and Amazon.com to reserve years’ worth of production capacity, leading to severe shortages and price surges. In June, Apple raised prices of all its Macs, iPads, home devices and the Vision Pro.

Executives at the Cupertino, California-based company have lobbied US policymakers to clear the way for it to procure chips from Chinese chipmakers, including CXMT. But lawmakers have pushed back on such attempts, warning that the iPhone maker risked becoming reliant on a US adversary for crucial components. BLOOMBERG