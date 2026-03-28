China’s AI boom is changing the game for equities investors

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DeepSeek’s meteoric rise, described by some as a “Sputnik moment” for Chinese innovation, illustrates China's resilience.

SINGAPORE – Five years ago, technology consultant Peter Wong watched his emerging market fund sink into the red after China clamped down on the monopolistic behaviour of its giant internet platforms.

The crackdown wiped trillions of dollars off the market value of e-commerce giants such as Alibaba, JD.com and Pinduoduo, as well as food delivery platform Meituan and social media and gaming giant Tencent.

Having since cut his losses, Mr Wong wonders if it is time to give Chinese equities a second shot.

As a stock investor, he has weathered waves of volatility over the past year as global markets grappled with US tariffs and policy shifts, and now the war with Iran, which is stoking inflation fears.

Yet, one market has been hard to ignore: China.

Chinese equities, shunned by foreign investors after President Xi Jinping’s sweeping 2020 tech crackdown, staged a comeback in 2025 .

Optimism was rekindled after DeepSeek – a low-cost Chinese artificial intelligence start-up – in January 2025 unveiled an ultra-low-cost AI model that rivalled OpenAI’s ChatGPT at a fraction of the cost.

The upstart’s breakthrough jolted markets and forced a rethink of the mega spending spree on AI infrastructure led by Nvidia and Microsoft. Chinese tech shares surged as Alibaba and Tencent rushed to launch AI-driven services, fuelling a broader rally across mainland and Hong Kong markets.

As Chinese equities regain their stride, investors like Mr Wong face a familiar question: Is this another false dawn or the start of a longer structural re-rating for the world’s second-largest market?

Follow Beijing’s policy focus

Investing in China presents a high-reward contrarian opportunity. Its economy is projected to grow 4.5 per cent to 5 per cent in 2026, from around 5 per cent in 2025.

The US is anticipated to grow between 2.2 per cent and 2.8 per cent, and Europe 1.1 per cent to 1.3 per cent.

China is a tough market to dismiss. Investors need to be selective and aware of its policies, says Mr Chez Anbu, head of wealth advisory at OCBC.

“The biggest change is that the market has moved from being dominated by regulatory uncertainty to being driven more by selective policy support and earnings visibility,” he adds.

During the crackdown years, investors feared that sudden rule changes could wipe out entire business models. That risk still exists but is now more limited and predictable, Mr Anbu says.

Experts see Beijing showing greater support for private enterprise and technology. This was seen in February 2025 when President Xi met technology chiefs, including Alibaba’s Jack Ma – a move many read as a thaw in the government’s stance towards the private sector after several years of regulatory headwinds.

Its recently concluded Two Sessions, which set out China’s policy priorities, highlighted plans to boost domestic demand, alongside industrial modernisation and technological self-reliance.

Mr Yujun Lin, chief executive officer of Interactive Brokers Singapore, says: “For investors, the key takeaway is that China is reinforcing policy continuity while maintaining a strong focus on strategic industries and long-term growth drivers.”

Investors can expect key tech sectors such as AI, semiconductors and cloud computing to continue benefiting from outsized investment.

Mr Hartmut Issel, head of Asia-Pacific equities at UBS Global Wealth Management, favours China’s technology sector, which supports the bank’s positive view on mainland Chinese stocks overall.

The latest National People’s Congress meetings signalled long-term support for strategic sectors and higher-quality, more sustainable growth, providing a supportive backdrop for investors, he says.

Some companies are rewarding shareholders more through higher dividends and share buybacks. Policy-backed areas could see earnings upgrades that help China outperform in the near term, he says.

Mr Issel favours power equipment, commodity plays like copper and aluminium, and semiconductor names that align with Beijing’s priorities. Also favoured are financials, insurers and other yield-oriented sectors.

Beyond China’s Sputnik moment

What is unfolding in China looks more like an economic reset led by private sector-led innovation, rather than government intervention.

China’s technology drive reflects a unique ability to align policy, capital and industry towards long-term national goals, says Mr Lin.

In the global AI race, the country is scaling rapidly across the entire value chain – from energy and grid infrastructure to semiconductors, data centres and AI model development – showcasing a level of coordinated industrial strength that investors cannot ignore.

DeepSeek’s meteoric rise, described by some as a “Sputnik moment” for Chinese innovation, illustrates this resilience.

Despite limited access to advanced US chips, Chinese engineers have turned supply constraints into breakthroughs, building more efficient systems and pushing the frontier in areas such as autonomous driving, robotics and biologics.

Animated blockbuster Ne Zha 2 – which outperformed Hollywood titles such as Avengers: Endgame and Star Wars: The Force Awakens in a single market – underscores China’s cultural and technology ascent.

This expanding innovation ecosystem ripples through the broader economy.

Financial firms – from banks to insurers to stock brokerages – stand to benefit from the broader technology integration through their operations and investments.

Digital consumer sectors such as e-commerce, gaming and fintech are poised for higher growth in lower-tier cities where their penetration rates are still low.

Tourism and services are rebounding strongly, while advanced manufacturing, especially electric vehicles and solar components, remains globally competitive.

While infrastructure spending stays subdued and the old property playbook is fading, growth in technology and consumption offers selective opportunities for investors.

Reality check

Investors should assess China through a long-term structural lens rather than react to short-term headlines, Mr Lin says.

The country is undergoing a transition that involves rebalancing the property sector, strengthening domestic demand and accelerating technological self-reliance.

China’s property market remains at the heart of this adjustment. The authorities have moved to deleverage developers and stabilise conditions, but the main challenge is still absorbing a large inventory overhang while gradually reviving demand.

Given that about 70 per cent of household wealth is tied to real estate, declining home prices continue to weigh on sentiment, consumption and risk appetite, notes Mr Anbu.

New home prices were still lower year on year in February 2026 , with most economists expecting stabilisation only in 2027.

For retail investors, the property malaise acts as a macro headwind on banks, consumer spending and overall confidence rather than a single-sector problem. If the adjustment progresses in an orderly way, property could shift from being a systemic risk to a more cyclical influence within the economy.

Mr Anbu advises investors to avoid property-linked balance sheets and to focus on sectors with clearer, more dependable earnings drivers.

Beyond domestic borders, trade tensions with the US remain a persistent bugbear. Given China’s continued reliance on exports, another tariff shock could derail the recovery.

Bottom line

Overall, signs suggest China is in a transitional phase rather than a cyclical rebound. Business conditions are improving, technological capacity is tightening the gap with the West, and policy headwinds have eased.

For investors, the key takeaway is that China’s economic model is evolving – from investment-led to consumption-driven, and from property-heavy to innovation-focused.

This structural shift may mean higher volatility, but it also opens up opportunities for active and patient capital.

Valuations in China remain reasonable relative to the market’s growth potential, says Mr Anbu.

The market’s appeal now lies less in low prices and more in fair valuations supported by clearer long-term drivers, particularly in technology and innovation, he adds.

But risks persist.

While regulation has become more predictable than before, China remains a market where state priorities play an outsized role, Mr Anbu says.

Besides policy risks, China is still grappling with excess housing supply, limited household borrowing and lingering deflationary pressures.

It also faces external risk, particularly trade frictions, tariffs and technology restrictions that can quickly hit market sentiment and supply chains.

Investors should also be alert to overcapacity and price competition, as robust policy support for manufacturing and tech could benefit some sectors but compress margins in overcrowded industries.

China is no longer the same market that was written off as uninvestable during the peak of the tech regulatory crackdown, Mr Anbu says.

Today, the opportunity set is more selective: Property remains a drag, but liquidity is abundant, policy is still accommodative, and sectors such as technology, AI and advanced manufacturing are emerging as clearer growth engines, he says.

AI is reshaping China’s investment and growth story. It may not be the explosive rebound of the 2010s, but it could mark the start of a new chapter defined by steady growth and innovation, rather than leverage.

UBS’ Mr Issel recommends the need for broad-based diversification across Asia to capture opportunities and manage risk.