China youth unemployment hits record 20.8% as economy slows further in May

BEIJING – China’s economy stumbled in May with unemployment among youths jumping to a record 20.8 per cent while industrial output and retail sales growth slowed.

A first-quarter economic rebound has lost momentum in the second quarter, prompting China’s central bank this week to cut some key interest rates, with expectations of more to come.

The labour market remained weak amid broad-based economic fragility.

The unemployment rate for Chinese between the ages of 16 and 24 rose to 20.8 per cent, up from what was already a record 20.4 per cent in April, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said.

Overall urban unemployment remained at 5.2 per cent, the NBS said.

Industrial output grew 3.5 per cent in May from a year earlier, slower than the 5.6 per cent expansion in April and slightly below a 3.6 per cent increase expected by analysts in a Reuters poll, as manufacturers struggle with weak demand both at home and abroad.

Retail sales – a key gauge of consumer confidence – rose 12.7 per cent, missing forecasts of 13.6 per cent growth and slowing from April’s 18.4 per cent.

Analysts have cautioned that China’s data readings in May, especially retail sales, may be highly distorted by comparisons with a very weak performance in 2022, when many cities were under stringent Covid-19 lockdowns.

But data ranging from factory surveys and trade to loan growth and home sales have shown signs of weakness for the world’s second-biggest economy.

It also reinforces the case for more stimulus as policymakers face deflationary risks, mounting local government debts, record youth unemployment and weakening global demand.

China’s central bank on Thursday cut the interest rate on its one-year medium-term lending facility rate as expected, the first time in 10 months, which could pave the way for cuts in the country’s benchmark lending loan prime rates (LPR) next Tuesday.

Markets are also betting on more stimulus, including measures targeting the floundering property sector, once a key driver of growth.

Mr Yi Gang, governor of the bank, pledged last week that China will step up counter-cyclical policy adjustments to shore up the economy.

Investment in the property sector fell 7.2 per cent in January-May from the same period a year earlier, after declining 6.2 per cent in January-April.

The sector is expected to grapple with “persistent weakness” for years, dragging on economic growth, Goldman Sachs analysts said this week.

Broad fixed asset investment expanded 4 per cent in the first five months of 2023 year on year, versus expectations for a 4.4 per cent rise and a 4.7 per cent expansion in January-April. REUTERS