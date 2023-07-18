China unveils package to boost consumption as growth loses steam

SHANGHAI - China plans measures to support household spending on everything from electric appliances to furniture as part of a package of policies to arrest a deepening economic slowdown.

Local authorities should encourage residents to refurbish their homes, and people should get better access to credit to buy household products, according to a plan on boosting consumption released jointly by 13 government departments.

The measures come a day after China posted weaker-than-expected economic growth for the second quarter as retail sales cooled, the property market downturn deepened, and youth unemployment hit a new high.

The 11-point package is aimed at “unleashing the potential of household consumption,” according to the statement issued on the Ministry of Commerce website.

Households will get support to buy new smart home appliances, while regions where conditions are right should provide “appropriate” subsidies or discounted loans for purchases of low-carbon construction materials, it said.

Financial institutions will also be encouraged to boost credit support for purchases of goods for the home, the document said. Loan rates and maturities should be set at “reasonable” levels, it added.

The CSI 300 consumer discretionary index of stocks was up 0.9 per cent as of 1.12pm local time, erasing earlier losses of up to 1.2 per cent, as traders responded positively to the policy announcement.

Monday’s official economic data prompted several banks including Citigroup to cut their growth forecasts for China this year, with some even warning that the government’s 5 per cent target was now at risk.

J.P. Morgan trimmed its forecast to 5 per cent from 5.5 per cent, while Morgan Stanley reduced its estimate to 5 per cent from 5.7 per cent. UOB, Capital Economics and Societe Generale also lowered their predictions.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), China’s top economic planning body, had hinted at more measures to support consumption in a briefing with reporters earlier on Tuesday.

“Promoting consumption is currently the key to restoring and expanding demand,” Jin Xiandong, director of the NDRC’s policy research office, said. “People’s ability and expectation on consumption is still rather weak and the infrastructure and environment for consumption need to be improved.”

A slew of “pragmatic and effective” steps will be applied to boost purchases of big-ticket items, cars, electronic products, as well as consumption in rural areas, he said. BLOOMBERG