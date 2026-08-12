Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Shenzhen-based Tencent is the developer and operator of China’s multifunctional app WeChat, and has also emerged in recent years as one of the country’s top AI players.

BEIJING – Chinese tech firm Tencent posted quarterly net profit on Aug 12 that was short of expectations, as the gaming and advertising giant looks to monetise its heavy investment in artificial intelligence.

Shenzhen-based Tencent is the developer and operator of China’s multifunctional app WeChat, and has also emerged in recent years as one of the country’s top AI players.

WeChat users and company observers are awaiting the potential release of an AI agent embedded directly in the app, which is used by more than a billion people.

Tencent’s net profit during the second quarter of 2026 was 56 billion renminbi (S$10.6 billion), up 0.7 per cent year on year, according to a filing posted on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange website.

The figure represented a four per cent fall from the first quarter, also missing a Bloomberg forecast of 58.4 billion renminbi.

In a more positive sign for the firm, revenue jumped 11 per cent during the period to total 204.8 billion renminbi, the filing showed.

That figure was slightly higher than estimated by the Bloomberg forecast.

“We are making substantial progress towards building a new, AI-empowered Tencent in terms of intelligence, applications, and infrastructure,” the firm said in the filing.

Tencent, which owns the developer of popular eSports titles, including League Of Legends, has sizeable operations in other areas from cloud computing to entertainment.

The firm, along with fellow Chinese tech titans Baidu and Alibaba, has stepped up spending on AI products in recent years.

Founder Pony Ma earlier in 2026 likened Tencent’s previous AI efforts to a “leaky” ship, adding: “We still hope the ship can sail faster.”

Tencent is also reportedly in discussions to retake stakes in AI start-up Manus as the largest shareholder.

Manus said on Aug 11 it would resume independent operations, months after Beijing blocked Meta’s acquisition of the Chinese-developed, Singapore-based firm.

Tencent has also been among the Chinese tech giants racing to take advantage of a surge in interest in the country in OpenClaw – an AI agent platform created by an Austrian programmer.

Tencent and others are offering simplified installation and affordable coding plans to help users host OpenClaw agents on cloud servers. AFP