China stock delistings set to beat record as weak firms culled

SHANGHAI - China is on course to see a record number of stocks being delisted from its exchanges this year as new rules introduced to improve the quality of listed companies snare an ever greater number of victims.

A total of 21 firms have already lost their listed status on the Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses since the start of 2023, while another 22 have said they are at imminent risk of being culled, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The potential total almost matches the all-time high of 44 set in 2022, even though the current year is only half way through.

Chinese regulators revamped delisting guidelines in 2021 as part of their efforts to clean up the stock market and bolster investor confidence. The number of delistings jumped the following year, and has risen further in 2023 as the economic recovery from the pandemic has faltered.

“A macro slowdown, weak market sentiment, and expanded IPO reforms are all factors behind the delisting and optimization of stocks in the market,” said Yang Ruyi, a fund manager at Shanghai Prospect Investment Management. The rise in delistings is adding to speculation that other stocks with poor fundamentals will also lose their listing status, she said.

While the pace of delistings has sped up this year, the total is still less than 25 per cent of the number of initial public offerings (IPOs). China’s stock exchanges welcomed nearly 200 newcomers in the first half - more than any country in the world - swelling the combined sum of listed firms on the two exchanges to more than 5,000.

Here are some additional Q&As about the surge in delistings:

Why were the tighter delisting rules introduced?

The new rules that took effect in 2021 expanded the criteria for possible delisting, and sped up the process of weeding out weaker listed companies. The main intention was to help encourage the listing of new and innovative companies under easier IPO rules. Among other reasons, regulators have signaled that a stronger capital market is critical toward gaining an edge in the tech race with the US.

What are some of the large firms that were delisted this year?

Among the bigger companies that have lost their listings this year are Sichuan Languang Development, which was removed last month after triggering the 1 yuan rule. Bluedon Information Security Technology is also on track to delist, after it reported a net loss and a revenue less than 100 million yuan and announced a net liability.

Have some sectors been affected more than others?

Property firms have seen the most delistings, which isn’t surprising given their current financial stresses.

Investor sentiment toward the sector has worsened despite additional support from the authorities. In addition to those already delisted, Yango Group Co. is also facing imminent removal after triggering the 1 yuan rule, pending a final hearing from the exchange. Approximately a dozen others are below or close to that level.

What does this mean for investors going forward?

The investment strategy of buying the worst-performing shares in hope of a restructuring, a back-door listing or a similar turnaround story is fast being consigned to history. That doesn’t mean this is the end of speculative plays in China’s retail investor-heavy stock market, but it will help increase the shift toward fundamentals-driven investing. BLOOMBERG