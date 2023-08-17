China shadow bank crisis sparks protest by angry investors

SHANGHAI – Chinese investors protested outside the Beijing office of one of the country’s biggest shadow banks, in a rare show of public outrage after the firm skipped payments on dozens of investment products.

Videos of the incident appear to show about two dozen protesters at Zhongrong International Trust, demanding payment on high-yield products that were pitched as safe investments. In one of the clips posted on Wechat seen by Bloomberg News, a woman angrily asks: “Why doesn’t the company pay us back?” she says. “It has already matured. Your financial statements said there is a profit.”

The protests indicate troubles at the embattled Chinese shadow bank are deeper than previously known, and underscore how the fallout from the real estate slump is spreading to the financial sector. Many trust products sold by Zhongrong and others are backed by housing projects run by troubled developers such as China Evergrande Group.

Pressure is building across China’s financial markets given a slew of disappointing economic data, renewed concerns about the property sector and the unfolding crisis in the shadow banking system. Investors are calling for more aggressive easing by Beijing as the incremental policies have so far failed to revive confidence. A sell-off in Chinese assets deepened on Wednesday, with the MSCI China Index down as much as 1.3 per cent.

Zhongrong is among the biggest firms in the country’s US$2.9 trillion (S$3.9 trillion) trust industry, which pools savings from wealthy households and corporate clients to make loans and invest in real estate, stocks, bonds and commodities. The firm has 270 high-yield products totaling 39.5 billion yuan (S$7billion) due this year, according to data provider Use Trust.

Chinese authorities have already set up a task force to study any possible contagion from the shadow banking group, which manages about US$138 billion. The firm said it has no immediate plans to make clients whole.

“Given the recent net asset value markdowns and redemptions, we expect growth in trust products to slow, which could result in tighter property financing conditions, and affect banks’ earnings and balance sheets,” Goldman Sachs Group analyst Shuo Yang wrote in a note.

Wang Qiang, board secretary of the firm partly owned by financial giant Zhongzhi Enterprise Group, told investors in a meeting earlier this week that the firm missed payments on a batch of products on Aug 8, adding to delays on at least 10 others since late July, according to people familiar with the matter. At least 30 products are now overdue and Zhongrong also halted redemptions on some short-term instruments, one of the people said.

Cash crunch

Mr Wang said liquidity at the firm has suddenly dried up. The company is facing a “tsunami” of questions from investors and their own wealth managers, according to people familiar. Mr Wang asked for patience as the firm seeks to recoup the value of its investments.

Zhongzhi is among the private wealth managers that Beijing has been trying to rein in for years to minimise risks for the hundreds of thousands of retail clients who buy these products assuming they’re safe. China is already struggling with a weak economy and fallout from the property slump that’s threatening to push giants like Country Garden Holdings into default. The central bank on Tuesday cut interest rates by the most in three years in a bid to revive growth.

According to Bloomberg Economics, the trust sector’s exposure to real estate is about 2.2 trillion yuan, or 10 per cent of total assets as of the end of 2022. Zhongrong is the ninth-biggest trust, with about 600 billion yuan in assets.

“The big danger is that a negative feedback loop kicks in, with property stress causing strains in the financial system, undermining credit expansion and depressing growth, which, in turn, exacerbates the slump in the property sector,” Bloomberg Economics said in a note.

Zhongrong investors are now losing patience. Many bought the products paying as much as 7 per cent annual interest, betting they would be a safe bet as Chinese stocks and real estate prices tumble.

The protesters in Beijing were met by about 10 police and security officers, while a company official tried to keep the peace.

One woman is heard shouting: “Give us the money back, or we will die here.” Another says: “Why you don’t give us a clear explanation?”