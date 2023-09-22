China’s ultra-rich Gen Zs flock home as global tensions rise

SINGAPORE - For years, the Harvard College China Forum brought business moguls en masse to the university’s oak-panelled rooms, including Alibaba Group Holding founder Jack Ma, Xiaomi’s Lei Jun, Blackstone’s Stephen Schwarzman and Bridgewater Associates’ Ray Dalio. There at the invitation of students, some of whom also happen to be the children of Chinese billionaires, the moneyed classes of the world’s two largest economies would hobnob every year in a lively exchange of ideas, demonstrating wealth’s power to bridge geopolitical rifts.

Such scenes are now fewer and far between. US-China tensions are so fraught, even the world’s richest are struggling to bring the two sides together. Only a handful of executives from mainland China came in person to this year’s China Forum in Cambridge, Massachusetts. As for the elite students who lifted the profile of the China Forum in the past, many are gravitating home.

One recent summit organiser, Ms Zhang, is the daughter of the founder of one of China’s largest retailers. The 25-year-old, who asked not to be identified by her full name due to privacy concerns, grew up in the Bay Area with her mother, while her father stayed behind in Beijing. Ms Zhang’s childhood straddled two cultures, thanks to this “astronaut” family arrangement that’s modus operandi for China’s uber-wealthy. She speaks with a Californian accent, rowed crew at Harvard and is proficient in Spanish.

But in 2020, she decided to hit a pause on her US journey.

Ms Zhang is not alone. She’s part of a growing wave of Chinese youth returning to the mainland and eschewing what used to be coveted overseas jobs and foreign citizenship. And while China is facing the world’s biggest exodus of millionaires and growing capital outflows, rising geopolitical tensions and the perception of increasing hostility abroad toward Chinese nationals are changing the calculus.

In 2022, the number of overseas Chinese graduates who repatriated rose 8.6 per cent from a year ago, according to the Human Resources and Social Security Information Network. While the number of Chinese studying abroad has risen, more also now choose to flock home. The ratio of returnees to those who enroll at overseas universities increased from 23 per cent at the turn of the century to 82 per cent in 2019 – when more than 580,000 overseas Chinese students repatriated.

Born during the heyday of US-China relations with globalisation firmly ascendant, China’s Generation Z is now coming of age in a very different, protectionist world. Manufacturers are shifting production away from China; the United States and its allies are restricting China’s access to its cutting-edge semiconductors; Beijing is tightening the flow of information; and potential accusations of technology theft hound Chinese executives and academics alike in the US. That decoupling of the world’s two biggest economies is upending the lives of China’s most ambitious students who now face rejected visa applications abroad and growing youth unemployment at home.

The country’s most privileged and cosmopolitan youths are shielded from much of the economic fallout and have far more options at hand, thanks to their wealth and family connections. Still, many are choosing to throw in their lots with Beijing for now – even though some hold green cards or have backup plans for immigration. The safety nets and economic resources available to them mean they are willing to stomach reverse culture shock and deal with the persistent risk of sudden crackdowns on the affluent.

“Gen Zs understand the difficulty of being in China, but they feel like there’s more opportunity if they were to try to grow their business in Asia,” said Marshall Jen, principal advisor at family business advisory G. Li & Co. Mr Jen, who also comes from wealth - his father owns one of the largest international school operators in China - now mentors other second-generation clients. “They wouldn’t want to go to Europe or North America either.”

Stay humble, stay quiet

The children of wealth form a tiny circle of one-percenters that also includes the likes of Alice Ho, youngest child of the late billionaire casino owner Stanley Ho, and Marco Ren, son of a Chongqing-based real estate mogul. Labeled fuerdai, or second-generation rich, by the media, the scions of the rich attended the world’s top schools, moving fluidly between Communist China and the intellectual cradle of the West and accruing the social capital that remains elusive to their parents.

Ms Ho now lives in Beijing, her first time living on the mainland after a childhood in Hong Kong, boarding school in the UK and higher education at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

In choosing life in China, many rich twenty-somethings face minute scrutiny in a precarious world. Beijing is tightening its grip on wealth as inequalities widen and China’s much-vaunted social mobility loses steam. Images on social media of fuerdais burning money, buying Apple Watches for pets and crashing Ferraris have added to the simmering resentment, and Chinese netizens stand ready to flag any sign of bad behaviour or disloyalty, which could have serious repercussions for the families of well-to-do Gen Zs.