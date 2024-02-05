China’s tumbling prices push some exporters to the brink

BEIJING/HONG KONG – When Mr Kris Lin, who owns a lighting factory in China, received 2024’s first order from a close overseas client, he faced a distressing choice: take it at a loss, or tell workers not to come back after the Chinese New Year.

“It was impossible for me to lose this order,” said Mr Lin, who plans to restart his factory in the eastern city of Taizhou at around half its capacity after the Feb 10-17 holiday break.

“I could have lost this client forever, and it would have endangered livelihoods for so many people. If we delay resuming production, people might start doubting our business. If rumours spread, it affects the decisions of our suppliers.”

Prolonged factory deflation is threatening the survival of smaller Chinese exporters that are locked in relentless price wars for shrinking business as higher interest rates abroad and rising trade protectionism squeeze demand.

Producer prices have been falling for 15 straight months, crushing profit margins to the point where industrial output and jobs are now at risk and compounding China’s economic woes, which include a property crisis and debt crunch.

About 180 million people work in export-related jobs, Chinese Commerce Ministry data from 2022 shows.

ANZ chief China economist Raymond Yeung says fixing deflation should be a higher policy priority than reaching the expected growth target of around 5 per cent for 2024.

“Companies cut product prices, then staff salaries. Then consumers won’t buy – this could be a vicious circle,” he said.

Profits at China’s industrial firms fell 2.3 per cent in 2023, adding to the 4 per cent drop in Covid-19-hit 2022. An official survey showed manufacturing activity contracting for a fourth straight month in January, while export orders shrank for a 10th month.

For Mr Lin, that has meant the US$1.5 million (S$2 million) order his client placed was 25 per cent below a similar one in 2023. It was 10 per cent below production cost.

Sluggish exports mean policymakers need to pull other levers to reach their growth target, increasing the urgency of stimulating household consumption, analysts say.

“The more ‘rebalanced’ growth is, the faster that downward pressure on prices and margins will dissipate,” said Mr Louis Kuijs, Asia-Pacific chief economist at S&P Global.