China’s rich entrust total strangers to sneak cash out of the country

HONG KONG - Imagine trusting your life savings to a group of strangers you know only via WhatsApp. Some affluent Chinese people are willing to make that gamble to get part of their wealth out of the mainland.

Take 32-year-old Phoebe, who recently moved almost a million yuan (S$190,000). To do it, she first had to transfer her money into the account of a local facilitator. Then, Phoebe, who requested to be identified by only her first name because of privacy and legal concerns, had to sit tight.

A few tense hours later, transactions began to pop piecemeal into a separate account she holds in Hong Kong. Once cash is there, it can go anywhere.

The funds that appeared in Phoebe’s account came from 10 people in total - one of whom deposited the equivalent of US$1,300 in notes via an ATM. The transaction moved through an informal, unregulated system known around the world as hawala. On one side of the administrative border between the mainland and Hong Kong, Phoebe handed over her money to members of her facilitator’s network; on the other side, the transaction was mirrored by others in the network who dropped money into her account.

The entire operation was dependent on faith. But Phoebe’s wait wasn’t quite as nerve-jangling as you might expect: She’d been referred to the remittance agency - which is illegal in China - by her established, well-­regarded wealth manager introduced via mutual connections.

Since international borders reopened post-pandemic, advisers to the rich report a surge in demand for overseas backup options. Crackdowns on ideologically out-of-favour industries, uncertainty over geopolitical tensions and Xi Jinping’s push for “common prosperity” have spooked the rich and even the middle class. In addition, the domestic economy looks increasingly dire. Many wealthy families feel it’s essential to have money outside the country, whether to diversify assets or to pave the way for potential future immigration.

Traditional havens still hold their allure - think a condo in Vancouver or US equity investments - but over the past two years Singapore has increasingly emerged as a favoured ­destination.

Yet opportunities to move cash legitimately from China are severely limited, with individuals normally allowed to wire only US$50,000 a year overseas. They also have a one-time opportunity to move their money when they emigrate. Plugging the gap is where the underground networks come into play. “These agencies have sprouted to meet soaring demand,” says Joel Gallo, an adjunct professor of finance at New York University Shanghai. “They act as quasi-banking firms, yet operate without the scrutiny of one and adroitly engage in regulatory arbitrage by standing in a gray zone.”

There’s no reliable estimate on how big the industry is, but probes disclosed by authorities suggest an enormous scale. One investigation in China’s western Gansu province uncovered an operation with 75.6 billion yuan in assets, state media reported in 2021, citing China’s State Administration of Foreign Exchange. The money was spread among a network of five organisations that used more than 8,000 bank accounts across more than 20 provinces.

The networks are truly global in scope, operating not only in Hong Kong but wherever there are significant numbers of the Chinese diaspora. It’s “highly likely” that underground banks will have pools of funds ready in key locations, so recipients can receive their cash quickly, and in the local currency, according to a 2019 intelligence assessment by the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA).

Linking up with one of these money shops, though, isn’t a decision to be taken lightly. People caught using illegal currency-­exchange services in mainland China usually are fined 30 per cent or more of the amount of money they attempted to transfer. If the sum is significant, those providing the service face significant jail time. Although the maximum penalty of a life sentence is typically handed down only when there are compounding offenses such as bribery, reports of sentences ranging from one to five years are common.

Although China’s capital laws don’t apply if you’re in the likes of Hong Kong, the UK or Singapore, there’s a risk of legitimate banks getting suspicious about the source of funds. A spokesman for the Monetary Authority of Singapore says that while Singapore doesn’t implement the capital controls of other jurisdictions, the regulator requires financial institutions, including remittance agents, to detect and report suspicious transactions and behavior. Institutions are also required to mitigate reputational, legal and operational risk from activities affected by other jurisdictions’ laws.

Singapore’s banks have reason to be on especially high alert: In August authorities arrested and charged 10 people with Chinese origins with a range of crimes including money laundering. More than $2.8 billion of cash and other assets were frozen or confiscated. The allegations involve attempts to move proceeds from illicit activities such as scams and illegal gambling, not remittances.