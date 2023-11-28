China’s property lifeline exposes banks to big losses, job cuts

SHANGHAI - China’s escalating push to have its banking behemoths backstop struggling property firms is adding to a maelstrom of woes for the US$57 trillion (S$76 trillion) sector.

Already stung by soaring bad loans and record low net interest margins, lenders such as Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) may soon be asked for the first time to provide unsecured loans to developers, many of whom are in default or teetering on the brink of collapsing.

The risky lifeline threatens to exacerbate an already bleak outlook. ICBC and 10 other major banks may next year need to set aside an additional US$89 billion for bad real estate debt, or 21 per cent of estimated pre-provisions profits in 2024, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Lenders are now weighing lowering growth targets and cutting jobs among possible options, according to at least a dozen bankers who asked not to be named discussing internal matters.

China’s banks have been caught between the opposing demands of providing “national service” by supporting the property sector and distressed local governments, and their obligation to run a sound business. Boosting profits has almost become mission impossible for some.

Beijing ratcheted up pressure on the lenders even more last week to reverse the housing meltdown. Regulators are working on a draft list of firms eligible for bank support, while weighing a plan for lenders to offer developers unsecured loans for the first time. This is on top of a recent order for the banks to roll over local government debt at favourable terms to avert a crisis in that US$9 trillion market.

This week, the central bank pledged to press lenders to lower rates on concern that deflation has effectively pushed up borrowing costs in price-adjusted terms. The People’s Bank of China also said it will guide banks to coordinate their lending so as to smooth out volatility in credit growth between year-end and the start of the year.

The demands have been taking a toll on finances and operations. Net interest margins slumped to a record low of 1.73 per cent as of September, data showed. That’s below a 1.8 per cent threshold regarded as necessary to maintain reasonable profitability. Bad loans meantime have hit a new high, and a revenue growth streak since 2017 for some of the nation’s largest state banks may snap this year.

Shares of the big four state lenders including ICBC are trading near record low valuations of 0.3 times book value in Hong Kong. That’s about the same levels US banks were trading at during the global financial crisis.

Challenges ahead

Some small lenders have moved to slash jobs, with one planning to cut 50 per cent of its 400 positions at their lending department this year, people said.

Lenders operating nationwide are now boosting lending to rural areas they have typically neglected, in order to meet targets on small business loans, people familiar with the matter said.

Unlike most Western banks, Chinese state-run banks are subject to government directions on how much to lend and to what sectors, especially during economic downturns. Apart from public demands, authorities often summon bank executives for impromptu meetings to give verbal instructions, known as “window guidance,” to nudge lending toward desired areas or restrict certain businesses.

Other firms try to play ball by lending to local government financing vehicles (LGFVs), despite the high risk of default. About 80 per cent of new corporate loans at one big lender’s local branch in Sichuan province this year were extended to these LGFVs, an official said, betting that they can earn interest while delaying default risk via loan extensions.