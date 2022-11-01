China’s property crash sends billionaire founders heading to exits

HONG KONG – For two years, bad news has kept piling on for Chinese property developers.

The nation’s worsening credit crisis has led to defaults, failure to deliver homes on time and an unrelenting market sell-off. Now a new phenomenon has emerged – builders’ founders are leaving.

Longfor Group Holdings’ Ms Wu Yajun resigned last Friday as executive director and chair, shortly after Soho China’s Mr Pan Shiyi quit in September. While Ms Wu cited health reasons, the timing has startled analysts.

“It’s very likely that we will see more mainland property founders leaving important roles in their firms,” said Mr Kakei Lam, a fund investment officer at Metaverse Securities in Hong Kong. “The golden age of Chinese property is gone, and they probably don’t see too much they can do to help.”

The surprise move sent Longfor’s stock and bonds tumbling on Monday, even as Ms Wu’s family spent HK$28.6 million (S$5.2 million) snapping up shares to shore up market confidence and the company partially repaid a syndicated loan early. The resignation is only adding to concerns that the developer, which has the highest credit rating among private peers in China, will not be able to rely on its relatively strong position to stave off the ongoing national crisis.

While the trend is only starting in the property sector, China’s tech industry has seen several high-profile founders resign following a crackdown that began with Ant Group’s torpedoed initial public offering, costing the firms billions of dollars in market value. Entrepreneurs are quitting because they are worried about President Xi Jinping’s drive to regulate wealth accumulation, said Ms Alicia Garcia Herrero, chief Asia-Pacific economist at Natixis.

In the case of Soho China, the stock has tumbled to a record low since Mr Pan left the company to focus on philanthropic pursuits.

Once China’s richest woman, Ms Wu has lost two-thirds of her wealth this year and dropped out of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which tracks the world’s 500 richest people. As at Monday’s close, she was worth US$4.5 billion (S$6.4 billion).

In a call over the weekend, Ms Wu told investors she had been suffering from diabetes and thyroid disease for years and initially planned to announce her departure after Longfor’s most recent earnings report in August, state media reported. She decided to postpone to wait for a better time and mentioned the company bought some plots of land in September.

Mr Chen Xuping, Longfor’s chief executive officer since March, succeeded Ms Wu as chair and two other new directors were appointed to the board last Friday. Ms Wu vowed to remain as a strategic development consultant to help with the business model and look for growth opportunities, the state media report said.

“The sell-off reflects the market doubts on the ability of the successor and whether the firm can maintain its development plans in the future,” Metaverse Securities’ Mr Lam said.

Known as one of the top self-made female entrepreneurs in China, Ms Wu lost her title as the country’s richest woman after divorcing Mr Cai Kui in 2012 and transferring to him more than one-third of the Longfor shares they held together. The following year, she set up her own family office, Wu Capital, to diversify her investments into private equity and technology.