China’s markets are primed for extreme volatility in 2023

BEIJING – When China’s securities regulator vowed to reduce market volatility in January, few predicted that 2022 would be one of the most turbulent in recent memory.

The drama has only increased this quarter, setting the scene for more upheaval in 2023.

Chinese stocks are now moving by 5 per cent a day more frequently than any time since the global market meltdown of 2008. Volatility in the offshore renminbi is near a record. And the cost of insuring Chinese government debt against default has been at multi-year highs.

While market consensus is that Chinese assets will rise over the next 12 months, catalysts for extreme shifts in sentiment remain everywhere: From the risk of overwhelming infections as zero-Covid rolls back, to the lingering property crisis and a regulatory culture that never ceases to spring surprises. China’s relations with the US are still fraught, and the economic outlook at home and abroad is more uncertain than ever.

Traders who were burned after placing bets on a China rally this time last year are back. But they are far more cautious.

“It is not going to be a one-way smooth ride,” said Ms Keiko Kondo, head of multi-asset investments for Asia at Schroder Investment Management in Hong Kong. “Investor sentiment is still quite fragile – one thing people don’t want to have is too much volatility. That is why we haven’t gone all the way to overweight on Hong Kong and mainland shares.”

Traders are expressing their caution by piling into derivatives that will pay out if stocks and the renminbi come crashing down, while building a hoard of those that should profit if these assets soar.

The HSCEI Volatility Index, which serves as a barometer of fear for the Hong Kong stock market, is up 50 per cent in 2022 and far above its average over the last decade, even after sliding from its October high. While all global markets have seen volatility, the equivalent VIX gauge for US equities is well behind with a 33 per cent increase since the start of 2022.

“2023 is not going to be easy,” Mr Kieran Calder, head of equity research for Asia at Union Bancaire Privee, said on Bloomberg Television. “We’re cautiously optimistic on reopening in China. The big swing factor is how China gets out of Covid-19 and how fast.”

Bulls are building their case on Beijing’s refocus on the economy as officials consider a 5 per cent growth target for 2023. Achieving that goal would likely require a well-executed exit from zero-Covid and the scrapping of further deleveraging in the property market – two policies that have depressed the valuations of Chinese assets for almost two years.

Because valuations are so low and positioning by global investors is light after steep outflows, it will not take much for the recovery in asset prices to continue. But it will not take much to generate volatility with these ingredients either.

The language that accompanies the current chorus of buy calls on Chinese assets reflects a degree of caution that was not present in 2021.

“The path will be bumpy,” Morgan Stanley strategists wrote in a recent note upgrading Chinese stocks.

“Activity is restarting, but we see China on a path to lower growth,” wrote the team at BlackRock Investment Institute.

“Things could remain volatile,” said Abrdn’s Asian equities investment director Christina Woon.