China’s Luckin Coffee back from the brink and beating Starbucks

SHANGHAI - After revelations of accounting fraud at coffee chain Luckin Coffee emerged in 2020, many believed it was over for the company seen as China’s answer to Starbucks.

Today, Luckin has not only survived but staged an extraordinary comeback as its cut-price lattes attract a growing number of customers, beating Starbucks to become the country’s biggest coffee retailer last year. Once derided as a cheap imitation of the Seattle-based giant, it’s now being emulated by other Chinese chains and even Starbucks appears to have taken a page or two from its playbook.

Luckin’s recovery shows there’s still growth to be found in an economy grappling with deflation and a property crisis. It also presents a lesson on how global giants, if not careful, can quickly find themselves on the back foot in the world’s second-largest consumer market - one that’s become more complex and localised than in the previous era of fast and easy growth.

For Zang Zhongtang, the former senior vice president at Luckin, it validates a growth story thrown into doubt by the company’s scandal. “Most people thought it was going to die,” says Mr Zang, who quit in 2020 although he wasn’t involved in any wrongdoing. “Obviously, it was wrong and unlawful to fabricate data. But you still have to acknowledge the great design that was its business model.”

The key plank of that model is labour-saving automation and digitisation which cut down costs and turnaround time. Such tech-enabled efficiency is still the driving force behind Luckin’s rapid growth and ability to undercut Starbucks, said Mr Zang.

The company’s focus on cashless, takeout kiosk counters, originally designed to save costs, paid off during the Covid-19 years as strict lockdown policies restricted in-person exchanges. Post-pandemic, the chain’s 9.9-yuan (S$1.88) coffees have become even more popular among younger Chinese who don’t have the time or budget to lounge at Starbucks.

Luckin’c recent growth to over 18,500 stores, roughly double from a year earlier, was also led by a push beyond huge, tier-1 cities like Shanghai and Shenzhen into the vast hinterland where Starbucks hasn’t yet ventured. To entice greater swathes of China’s tea-drinking population to try coffee, Luckin developed drinks catering to local preferences for sweet and milky beverages.

Luckin over-the-counter shares have risen more than 12 times from their lows following the scandal, although they’re still 63 per cent lower than their 2020 highs on Nasdaq and recently weighed down by a quarterly loss on expansion costs and heavy discounts.

Starbucks has often shrugged off Luckin’s threat. As recently as January of this year, the US company appeared to dismiss Luckin’s low prices as a temporary phenomenon. “You see an influx of mass-market competitors focused on fast store expansion and low-price tactics to drive trial. This will shake out over time,” Belinda Wong, who oversees Starbucks in China, told analysts.

Yet Starbucks has begun to struggle. For the quarter through March, sales in China fell 8 per cent from a year earlier, compared with a 42 per cent surge at Luckin. After a slowdown in the United States and China, it also issued a profit warning so shocking that founder Howard Schultz weighed in from retirement. His suggestions included revamping its mobile ordering and payment system Luckin’s strong suit. Chief executive officer Laxman Narasimhan told analysts on the earnings call that Starbucks was playing the “long game” in China, and the company declined to comment further for this story.

Luckin’s latest growth, though, isn’t just about automation or discounts. Frequent launches of inventive drinks like brown sugar boba latte, a take on Taiwanese bubble tea, have also helped to bolster sales.

Coconut latte, a combination of creamy, coconut-flavored milk with coffee launched in April 2021, has been its biggest hit so far, accounting for around 70 per cent of sales at some stores.

Its menu also lists concoctions like salty cream cheese and tea latte. New, limited-time items are introduced periodically to drum up interest, especially on social media. Last year’s launch of an alcohol-infused latte produced in collaboration with Chinese spirits brand Kweichow Moutai created a buzz on platforms like TikTok and Xiaohongshu, China’s equivalent of Instagram.

To win back customers, Starbucks has recently begun giving out discount coupons more frequently, according to analysts and local customers, even as the company says it’s not interested in entering a price war. It also rolled out its own version of boba drinks in the US, where it’s also encountering a slowdown.

Luckin, however, faces a growing number of homegrown competitors including KFC-operated KCoffee which sells cups of coffee for as low as 5 yuan to those buying monthly discount cards.

These days, its biggest threat may be Cotti, which was started by Luckin’s disgraced co-founders Lu Zhengyao and and Qian Zhiya in 2022 and already has 7,000 stores nationwide. The company appears to be using the original Luckin playbook by expanding through cash-burning marketing campaigns, analysts say. Brazenly, its shops display banners saying “Luckin’s founders treat you to coffee.” Since early last year, it’s been offering some drinks for as low as 8.8 yuan. BLOOMBERG