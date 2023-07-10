China’s inflation rate falls to zero as economic woes mount

BEIJING - China’s consumer inflation rate eased to zero in June while factory-gate prices fell further, underlining continued weakness in demand and adding to concerns about the threat of deflation in the economy.

The consumer price index was unchanged last month from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday. That was lower than expectations of a 0.2 per cent increase in a Bloomberg survey of economists, and compared to May’s reading of 0.2 per cent.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, slowed to 0.4 per cent from 0.6 per cent.

Producer prices fell 5.4 per cent in June, compared with a 4.6 per cent drop in the previous month. Economists had expected a 5 per cent decline.

The inflation data adds to mounting evidence that the economic recovery is cooling.

Deflation concerns have risen in recent months, weighing on confidence. Producers have already had to contend with lower commodity prices and weak demand at home and abroad. If consumers and businesses continue to hold back from spending or investment in the hopes of prices getting lower, that could lead to a self-fulfilling price dropping spiral.

Despite more calls for Beijing to take action to support the economy, most measures so far have been limited in scope. The central bank cut a key policy interest rate last month by a small amount, and the government has extended tax breaks for buyers of electric cars.

Premier Li Qiang spoke last week with some Chinese economists about potential aid, though he emphasized that policies would be “targeted, comprehensive and well-coordinated” - reinforcing expectations that stimulus would not be massive in size. One limiting factor: The high debt burden held by local governments, which have traditionally been responsible for driving growth via more spending. BLOOMBERG