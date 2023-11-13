China’s Alibaba, JD.com fail to inspire in discount-led shopping gala Singles’ Day

Alibaba Group and JD.com reported sales increases during China’s most important shopping festival, yet likely lagged newer entrants from social media platforms like ByteDance’s Douyin during a muted year for consumer spending.

Analysts hunted for clues after China’s two e-commerce leaders again failed to disclose overall revenue numbers during Singles’ Day, the annual bargains extravaganza.

Originally a 24-hour online shopping event held on Nov 11 each year in China, the Singles’ Day festival - a nod to the digits in the date - has expanded into weeks of promotions across the country’s major e-commerce platforms and in bricks-and-mortar stores. Historically used as a barometer for Chinese consumer sentiment, it has become much harder to parse since companies stopped providing precise figures during the Covid-19 era.

Alibaba and JD.com likely managed 1 per cent to 3 per cent growth in gross merchandise value over the three- to four-week period leading up to Nov 11, when merchants embarked on their discounting spree, Goldman Sachs estimated.

Smaller rival PDD Holdings, however, which targets lower-income and rural markets, racked up growth of 20 per cent, analyst Ronald Keung estimated. PDD owns Chinese shopping platform Pinduoduo.

Data provider Syntun, meanwhile, estimated cumulative gross merchandising volume (GMV) sales across major e-commerce platforms rose 2.08 per cent to 1.14 trillion yuan (S$212.7 billion), slower than the growth of 2.9 per cent in 2022.

Alibaba and JD.com report earnings this week in a closely watched signal of how domestic consumption has recovered.

“The slowing growth shows we need to roll out large-scale economic stimulus measures that are strong enough to lift market confidence and drive up the economy,” well-known economist Ren Zeping, who was formerly a researcher at the State Council’s Development Research Center, wrote on Monday.

“Consumers are becoming more mature and rational as they go after high value for money. Their perception of brands is also changing, and domestic brands with high value for money are rising.”

Chinese consumption has flagged in the country’s post-pandemic reopening, dogged by economic turbulence ranging from a crumbling property market to rising youth unemployment. Deflationary pressures worsened in October, spurring concerns about the country’s growth trajectory.

Singles’ Day this year focused on a low-price strategy to draw in reluctant consumers. Alibaba’s Taobao and Tmall business said its direct-discount venue offering 15 per cent price reductions notched 210 million orders, while more than 400 brands this year exceeded 100 million in earnings.

JD.com’s credit payment business Baitiao brought together 400,000 brands and merchants to provide more than 1.5 billion yuan in subsidies for users. The company said more than 60 brands surpassed 1 billion in sales, and that almost 20,000 brands reported that transaction volumes tripled from a year earlier.

“Growth during stage 1 (October 2023) was disappointing. Momentum likely picked up in November,” Jefferies analyst Thomas Chong wrote. “Having said that, growth momentum on the day of November 11 was slower than expected.”

“With cautious/selective spending behaviour and availability of alternative platforms, we believe consumers have plenty of choices for ‘value-for-money’ products,” Citigroup analyst Alicia Yap wrote. “Consumer shopping time and wallet share have been diluted and split among traditional marketplaces and short video platforms.”