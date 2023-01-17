China Q4 growth slows to 2.9%, beating expectations

BEIJING – China’s economy hit a bump in the fourth quarter, growing by 2.9 per cent year on year, National Bureau of Statistics data showed on Tuesday, beating expectations but still underlining the toll exacted by a stringent zero-Covid policy.

Gross domestic product had been forecast to expand 1.8 per cent from a year earlier, according to a Reuters poll of analysts, slowing from 3.9 per cent in the third quarter.

Growth for 2022 was at 3 per cent, the data showed, far below the official target of around 5.5 per cent. Excluding the 2.2 per cent expansion after Covid-19 first hit in 2020, this is the worst showing in nearly half a century.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP came in at zero growth in the October-to-December period, compared with expectations for a 0.8 per cent drop and a 3.9 per cent gain in the previous quarter.

China’s economy struggled over 2022, with major industrial centres including Shanghai and the Yangtze River Delta area, as well as Guangzhou, locked down or put under curbs for long periods as part of the government’s zero-Covid strategy.

The stringent anti-virus policy was abruptly lifted last month, and economists expect growth to rebound this year although rocketing Covid-19 infections could temper the revival in the near term. Beijing has pledged more support for the economy as external demand falters amid global recession risks. REUTERS