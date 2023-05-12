China property rebound fizzles, raising risks to economic recovery

BEIJING - China’s housing market is regressing after a brief recovery, underscoring the challenges in the world’s second-largest economy.

Signs of weakness are emerging after housing sales and prices recovered briefly following a historical slump of about 18 months. China’s property sector is key for economic growth outlook this year, as it accounts for about 20 per cent of the country’s gross domestic product after including related industries.

High-frequency indicators in recent weeks show momentum in home purchases has fizzled. Property investment also continues to contract, and consumers are reluctant to take out mortgages. That’s despite Beijing rolling out a slew of measures to prop up the market, from lowering home loan rates to easing financing rules for developers.

“After a short-lived recovery in February-March, the release of pent-up demand for home purchases has come to an end,” said Lu Ting, Nomura Holdings’ chief China economist. “The property recovery this year will be only moderate.”

The fate of the sector also weighs on the global economy, as it helps drive demand for commodities like iron ore and copper. After a bullish start to 2023, iron ore - used in steelmaking - has dropped below US$100 a ton, largely because of the subdued demand for Chinese homebuilding.

Here are five warning signs from recent housing market data:

1. New homes

Home sales were dismal over the five-day Labor Day break in May, the first long holiday since China abandoned pandemic restrictions and infection waves eased. New home purchases in 40 major cities tracked by data provider China Index Holdings were 22 per cent below pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

Compared with last year, sales were up 25 per cent - but that was mainly due to the low base of comparison with 2022, when Shanghai and other cities were in lockdown.

The four mega cities, which includes Shanghai and Shenzhen, showed a sustained recovery, with new residences sold rising 59 per cent by area from pre-pandemic levels. In regional centres and smaller cities, sales plunged 28 per cent and 42 per cent, respectively.

2. Existing homes

In the existing-home market - which is less distorted by seasonal factors linked to the launch of developers’ projects - sales were even worse. In the first four days in May, sales plunged 44 per cent by area from a month earlier, according to brokerage Zhongtai Securities, which tracks 15 major cities with active existing property sales. That compares with a 61 per cent surge in February, when the market had showed signs of a turnaround for the first time.