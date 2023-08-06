China losing out as global funds chase returns in Japan stocks

SINGAPORE – Japan is leaving China behind as Asia’s two largest stock markets compete for investor capital, with the latter’s prospects clouded by long-running concerns about economic growth and geopolitical tensions with the West.

Foreign buying of Japanese equities has exceeded that of Chinese peers for the first time since 2017, according to a Goldman Sachs report, which cited data for the first six months of 2023.

Long-only managers continued to sell stocks in China and Hong Kong on a net basis in July despite a sharp rally, while buying shares in Japan, strategists at Morgan Stanley wrote in a report last week.

The tide has turned in favour of Japan as global funds pile into a market they once shunned due to concerns over lacklustre earnings growth.

Optimism is running high even after the Bank of Japan (BOJ) adjusted its accommodative stance, as investors seek alternatives to Chinese equities amid a lack of conviction that Beijing’s pledges to support a faltering economy will bear fruit.

“There were two main policy events in Asia in the last week of July, the BOJ meeting and the Politburo meeting, none of which changes our view of Japan equities outperforming China,” said Mr Frank Benzimra, head of Asia equity strategy at Societe Generale.

“The reason is that we get increasing signs that the monetary policy normalisation in Japan is going to be extremely gradual, which means the yen is not rapidly re-appreciating.”

Allianz Oriental Income, an Asia-focused fund with US$1 billion (S$1.34 billion) in assets, has been boosting holdings of Japanese equities at the expense of China as part of a reallocation across the region. Japan’s weighting in the fund stood at 40 per cent at the end of June, five times its China exposure, according to a factsheet.

The fund has returned 14 per cent in the past year to beat 96 per cent of its peers. Its weightings for Japan and China were 25 per cent and 16 per cent respectively as at end-2022.

Even a potential appreciation of the yen, if the BOJ abandons its yield curve control, will not be a dampener as “the stock market will fare better than people can imagine”, said Mr Stuart Winchester, senior portfolio manager for the fund.

An MSCI gauge of Japan stocks has jumped 21 per cent in 2023 as the nation’s corporate governance reforms and an endorsement from investment guru Warren Buffett lured buyers. Being second only to China in the Asia-Pacific region in terms of size, the market has proved to be a lucrative alternative for global investors at a time when China’s economy is showing symptoms of a Japan-style stagnation. The MSCI China Index is up just 0.5 per cent for the year.

BOJ boost

The BOJ’s latest policy adjustment removes an overhang that will pave the way for stocks to rise further, according to strategists at Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs.

Global funds snapped up 196 billion yen (S$1.85 billion) of Japanese stocks in the week ended July 28, according to official data. They have been buyers in all but one week since the end of March.

“Japan is the third-largest economy in the world, and therefore having some exposure in an investment portfolio has a lot of merits,” said Mr Oliver Lee, client portfolio manager at Eastspring Investments.