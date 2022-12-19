China hints at pro-business push, smaller fiscal boost in 2023

BEIJING – China’s top leaders said they will focus on boosting the economy next year, hinting at business-friendly policies, further support for the property market while likely scaling back fiscal stimulus.

After three years of strict Covid Zero restrictions, a crackdown on financial risk in the property market and targeting excessive growth of internet platform companies, President Xi Jinping now appears to be loosening the reins.

At a two-day Central Economic Work Conference that wrapped up on Friday, Mr Xi and other senior officials pledged to revive consumption and support the private sector, a marked shift from recent years.

Economists said the signals are clear that the focus next year is on boosting gross domestic product, with policymakers likely to target growth of 5 per cent or higher.

That task will be a challenging one though given China is facing a surge in Covid infections in coming months after virus controls were hastily abandoned and consumer and business confidence remain at near record low levels.

Officials said they will implement favorable policy to encourage private enterprises to grow and broaden market access for foreign firms. Singling out internet platform firms, the officials said they would support the companies in playing a leading role in economic development, creating jobs and competing in the international market.

The language on platform companies was much more positive than used during last year’s meeting, when leaders emphasized supervision of the industry and curbing its “wild growth.”

“The biggest change this year seems to be the increased focus on improving the business environment for foreign and private companies, especially the internet platform companies,” said Mr Adam Wolfe, an economist at Absolute Strategy Research. “That could help restore confidence and boost investment in light manufacturing and the service sector.”

Officials took a stronger pro-growth stance at the meeting than in recent years, stating the “amount” of economic expansion is important. Topping the list of priorities for next year was expanding domestic demand.

In particular, officials said consumer spending and employment growth should both be given a “more prominent position.” Incomes of urban and rural residents would be increased “through multiple channels,” they said, in order to expand spending in better housing, new energy cars, and elderly care.

Consumer spending has been a weak spot for the economy during the pandemic and economists expect a rebound next year as Covid restrictions end and infections subside. That’s likely to drive growth next year to 5 per cent or above, from an estimated 3 per cent this year.

While promising active fiscal policy, officials shunned phrases such as “front-loading” infrastructure investment and “new tax cuts,” which were highlighted during last year’s meeting.

For next year, officials said the focus of fiscal policy will remain to support growth, while also pledging to maintain a “necessary” magnitude of public spending, ensure fiscal sustainability and keep local government debt risks in check.

“We think this means a continued proactive fiscal policy but likely with a smaller additional fiscal stimulus than 2022,” UBS economists wrote in a note.