China factory activity falls for third straight month

China’s manufacturing activity contracted for a third straight month in June, albeit at a slower pace, PHOTO: AFP
BEIJING - China’s manufacturing activity contracted for a third straight month in June, albeit at a slower pace, an official factory survey showed on Friday, as pressure builds for policymakers to release more stimulus to shore up weak demand.

The official purchasing managers’ index (PMI) was at 49.0 from 48.8 in May, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics, staying below the 50-point mark that separates expansion from contraction. The outcome was in line with a forecast of 49.0.

Analysts have begun downgrading economic forecasts for China’s economy for the rest of the year, after May industrial output and retail sales data missed expectations, a sign the post-pandemic recovery seen in the first quarter was losing steam. REUTERS

