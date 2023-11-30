China factory activity contracts for second month in November

BEIJING – China’s manufacturing activity contracted for a second straight month in November and at a quicker pace, an official factory survey showed on Nov 30, suggesting that more government policy support measures are needed to help shore up economic growth.

The official purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 49.4 in November from 49.5 in October, staying below the 50-point level demarcating contraction from expansion. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a reading of 49.7.

China’s economy has struggled in 2023 to mount a strong post-pandemic recovery, held back by a deepening crisis in the property market, local government debt risks, slow global growth and geopolitical tensions.

A flurry of support measures has had only a modest effect, raising pressure on the authorities to roll out more stimulus.

China’s central bank governor on Nov 28 said he was “confident that China will enjoy healthy and sustainable growth in 2024 and beyond”, but urged structural reforms to reduce reliance on infrastructure and property for growth.

The patchy recovery has prompted many analysts to warn that China may decline into Japanese-style stagnation later this decade unless policymakers take steps to reorientate the economy towards household consumption and market allocation of resources.

Policy advisers say the government will need to implement further stimulus should it wish to sustain an annual economic growth target of “around 5 per cent” in 2024, which would match this year’s goal.

But the central bank is constrained when it comes to implementing further monetary stimulus over concerns a widening interest rate differential with the West may weaken the currency and spur capital outflows.

In October, China unveiled a plan to issue one trillion yuan (S$188 billion) in sovereign bonds by the end of the year, raising the 2023 budget deficit target to 3.8 per cent of gross domestic product from the original 3 per cent.

China’s economy grew at a faster-than-expected clip in the third quarter, but the protracted property crisis remains a major drag on the economy, while slowing global growth is hurting exports and adding to the challenges for the authorities trying to spur momentum.

A separate PMI reading on the non-manufacturing sector also weakened, dipping to 50.2 from 50.6 in October. REUTERS