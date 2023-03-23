China Evergrande’s EV unit warns it may halt production amid funds shortage

HONG KONG – China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group said on Thursday it may have to halt production of electric vehicles (EVs) if it cannot obtain fresh funding, after delivering more than 900 units of its flagship Hengchi 5 model.

The EV manufacturing unit of embattled developer China Evergrande Group said it is aiming to cut costs through measures such as reducing staff numbers and improving management efficiency.

“In the face of the inability to obtain additional liquidity, the group is at risk of discontinuing production,” it said.

However, if it can obtain financing of more than 29 billion yuan (S$5.6 billion), it aims to launch a number of flagship models and hopes to achieve mass production, the company said in a statement.

Under that plan, the cumulative unleveraged cash flow from 2023 to 2026 is expected to reach negative seven billion yuan to a negative five billion yuan.

The news comes after its parent, China Evergrande, on Wednesday announced plans for a restructuring of its US$22.7 billion (S$30.1 billion) in offshore debt, which could set a template for distressed rivals in the country’s property sector.

The unit previously said it will start mass production of its second EV model in the first half of 2023 and a third model in the latter half of this year.

It also said it aims to make one million vehicles a year by 2025.

In December, the unit said it is laying off workers and cutting the salaries of some employees as a part of its cost-reduction measures.

The EV unit is key to the transformation plans of China Evergrande, once China’s top-selling property developer and now at the centre of a deepening debt crisis.

Shares of the unit have been suspended since April 2022. REUTERS