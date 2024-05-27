China EV dream came true; 10 years on, walls are going up

HONG KONG – Ten years ago almost to the day, while checking out a handful of luxury sedans from one of China’s largest automakers, SAIC Motor, President Xi Jinping gave a pivotal speech that would set China on the course to dominate the electric vehicle (EV) industry.

The path to becoming a strong automaking nation lies in developing new-energy vehicles, Mr Xi said, according to a 2014 Xinhua report. Claiming a head start, or “high ground”, in this sector is key to the competition globally, he said.

In 2014, China sold around 75,000 EVs and hybrids, and exported about 533,000 cars. The domestic market was dominated by international manufacturers such as Volkswagen and General Motors, which were allowed to enter by forming joint ventures with local players in the 1980s and 1990s. This helped China transform from a bike-riding nation to a car-driving one. Home-grown carmakers and brands that did not work with foreign partners were seen as inferior and lagging behind in engine and other automotive technologies.

To get ahead and tackle environmental challenges, Beijing bet on fuel-efficient and alternative energy vehicles. The state had published a guideline in 2012 that established ways to develop the industry by setting sales goals, providing subsidies and allocating resources for building EV charging infrastructure, among other things. Mr Xi’s speech two years later signalled China’s determination to use this as a way to leapfrog traditional Western and Asian auto powerhouses, in particular Japan, home to Toyota Motor.

With the stage set, China needed a catalyst to spur consumer interest in EVs, which in the early 2010s were mostly cheap cars with short ranges. That ended up being Tesla, which became the first foreign automaker to set up a wholly owned operation in China. With that special permission, Tesla completed its Shanghai factory in 2019. Its entry into the market motivated local players to come up with better EVs with longer ranges.

Fast-forward to 2024, and China has become the world’s largest auto market and sells more electrified vehicles than any other country, with 9.5 million cars delivered in 2023. It also controls the majority of the battery supply chain. Home-grown champion BYD dethroned Volkswagen to become the best-selling brand in China and, in the last quarter of 2023, surpassed Tesla as the world’s largest producer of EVs. China also overtook Japan as the largest auto exporter, sending 4.14 million units abroad, with 1.55 million of them being EVs or plug-in hybrids.

The achievements prove that Beijing’s industrial policy and investments have paid off. But they are also adding to tensions with the West. China’s success in EVs, which could disrupt traditional auto supply chains that employ millions of people, has become a key source of discomfort in Washington and Brussels.

As a price war at home and slowing growth drive Chinese automakers to search for buyers for its affordable and tech-laden EVs elsewhere, they are running into trade barriers, especially in the European Union and the United States, which are meanwhile trying to develop their own EV supply chains. Both have accused China of exporting its excess capacity.

The US has quadrupled import tariffs on Chinese cars to more than 100 per cent, while the EU is investigating Chinese EVs to see if there has been an unfair advantage from government subsidies. Brazil recently removed a tax break on imported EVs and even Russia, arguably Beijing’s strongest ally and the largest destination for Chinese auto exports since the war with Ukraine, has asked Chinese carmakers to consider localising production.

Beijing has threatened to hit back, with the China Chamber of Commerce to the EU on May 22 saying that the import tariffs on cars with large engines may be raised to 25 per cent from 15 per cent. There is a June 5 deadline for the EU to inform Chinese EV exporters of preliminary findings and whether tariffs will be imposed.

SAIC, the state-owned manufacturer whose facility Mr Xi visited 10 years ago, happens to be one of the three Chinese automakers, along with BYD and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, selected for further scrutiny by the EU in its anti-subsidy investigation. SAIC owns British-origin MG, which is one of the top-selling EV brands in Europe.

At an event marking the 10th anniversary of Mr Xi’s speech on May 24, SAIC officials including chief engineer Zu Sijie said they have remembered the President’s instructions well, and the company has consistently innovated around technologies like smart driving and connected cars.

Mr Li Zheng, co-founder of SAIC Qingtao New Energy Technology, a battery start-up backed by SAIC, took the opportunity to promise that executives will not be complacent as EV competition rises, noting that progress in solid-state batteries, which have a higher energy density and reduced fire risk, will be one way for China to maintain its edge.

“New-energy vehicles have become a strategic industry, fiercely contested by countries around the world,” Mr Li said. “They’re a key supporting force to our country’s revitalisation of green sectors.”

A lot can happen in 10 years, but with SAIC having invested about 150 billion yuan (S$28.5 billion) in research and development over the past decade alone, even despite trade wars, 2034 looks bright. BLOOMBERG