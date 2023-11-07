China developer Vanke says will repay debts on time after signals of support

SHANGHAI – China Vanke, the country’s second-largest developer by contracted sales, said that it will repay its debts on time after getting signals of support from a local regulator and its biggest shareholder on Monday.

Shenzhen’s state-owned Assets Supervision and Management Commission (Sasac) has sufficient confidence in Vanke and if needed has enough cash and tools to support the builder in a legal and market-driven way if it “faces an extreme situation”, said senior official Ye Xinming.

The comments followed deterioration in market sentiment in October. They were made during an online meeting attended on Monday by financial institutions, among others, according to people who listened into the call.

Vanke US dollar bonds surged as much as 12 US cents, putting some on pace for record gains.

The builder also said in a statement after the call that it “will definitely repay offshore and onshore debt on time”, and that the “market doesn’t need to worry about that at all”.

The expressions of support are a rare instance of such backing for distressed developers amid China’s property debt crisis, which has led to record defaults as it heads into its fourth year.

When peers China Evergrande Group and Country Garden Holdings were grappling with liquidity crunches, for instance, local authorities did not voice such direct support.

Shenzhen Metro Group chairman Xin Jie said the state-owned firm has never formulated plans to cut its stake, according to the people.

The company owns more than a quarter of Vanke’s equity and is its largest shareholder.

Communist Party chief of the Shenzhen Sasac Wang Yongjian also expressed support for Vanke at the meeting, the people added.

Shenzhen Metro is actively preparing to purchase Vanke’s publicly traded bonds at the right time, according to Mr Xin.

The company has prepared a “toolbox” to support Vanke based on the market situation, and could inject liquidity into Vanke through approaches including taking some of its urban redevelopment projects, he said.

The total transaction value of such deals could be expected to exceed 10 billion yuan (S$1.9 billion).

“While Vanke is likely to tide through its short-term challenges, the home market risk still lingers,” said China Index Holdings analyst Liu Shui. “Debt default risks at other property developers remain high.”

Vanke said last week that its finances were stable and that recent price moves in some onshore and offshore notes were mainly a result of market sentiment.

Its securities in a Bloomberg index of Asia investment-grade dollar bonds lost 35 per cent in October, the most in a year and the gauge’s worst October performer.

Concerns about the ailing property sector spreading to the likes of Vanke, one of China’s few investment-grade developers, highlighted the scope of the worries.

New homes sales continue to slide while Country Garden, China’s largest builder in 2022, was recently deemed to be in default for the first time on a dollar bond.

Vanke shares and notes jumped on Monday morning after reports of the online gathering.

The company’s stock ultimately climbed 7.3 per cent in Hong Kong, the most in two months. BLOOMBERG