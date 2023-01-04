China developer Languang’s drastic action highlights battle for survival

HONG KONG - After a sweeping two-year crackdown on its debt-ridden property developers, China’s recent moves to shore up the sector are bringing some respite. But a slew of smaller builders are still struggling for survival.

A case in point is Sichuan Languang Development, a builder of residential buildings and offices based in the south-western city of Chengdu. Languang has slashed about 90 per cent of its workforce since early 2021 and reported an accrued loss of 11.7 billion yuan (S$2.28 billion) as at the third quarter of 2022.

It has been selling off assets as it fights to stay afloat, and 27-year-old chairman Yang Wuzheng has approached dozens of larger real estate companies and other potential investors in search of a bailout – so far, without success.

“Essentially, a lot of us are trying to win time,” Mr Yang said. Currently his goal is simply to “hold our team together while exploring a way forward – whether that be restructuring, strategic investment or a market turnaround”.

Since mid-2020, policymakers have sought to reduce the risk of a property bubble with measures such as lending limits for banks and curbs to restrict borrowing by developers who fail to meet strict financial targets. For many small and medium-sized companies, these moves have been especially brutal.

“China’s property market is quite fragmented, so the smaller players are also crucial to the health of upstream and downstream sectors and economic growth.” said Ms Zerlina Zeng, senior credit analyst at Creditsights Singapore. “Some regional players were key participants at local land sales, and thus are important to local governments’ fiscal conditions.”

As lines of credit became increasingly difficult to access and home sales slumped in the shadow of Covid-19, many developers –industry giant China Evergrande Group included – were forced to miss repayments or halt construction on some projects.

Languang is among the companies that have had to do both.

Like many Chinese property companies, it is a family business. Growing up in Chengdu, Mr Yang watched his father make the most of the country’s soaring property market, transforming Languang from a small auto-parts manufacturer into a real estate-focused conglomerate.

Mr Yang succeeded him as chairman in June 2021 – just weeks before the company defaulted on a debt payment.

“After our default, we had around 100 housing projects that were stalled in over 70 cities,” said Mr Yang. “It was a deadlock, stakeholders want to cut their losses.”

Widespread turmoil

Languang’s shares have fallen by more than half since its default. And across the sector, the turmoil has been far-reaching: A Bloomberg gauge tracking Chinese developers’ stocks has fallen more than 40 per cent over the past two years, while an index of high-yield dollar bonds dominated by builders had its second-worst year on record in 2022.

Years of high leverage and high growth taught entrepreneurs like Mr Yang’s father to bet big. His story – of a family rising from modest origins to substantial wealth on the back of the property boom – is common to many of his generation. But that route to prosperity seems to be closed.

Now the Chinese government has lowered the systemic risk presented by the likes of Evergrande, it is stepping up efforts to calm the property sector’s turmoil. In November, it rolled out a 16-point plan to ease liquidity issues in the sector, and in December, it hinted there would be more support to come. Traders piled back into the sector, causing the stock gauge to surge more than 50 per cent over the past two months.

The government’s priorities are ensuring that unfinished homes are completed, after a spate of protests in 2022, and supporting high-quality developers.

But more embattled businesses will need to lift themselves up even as China’s economic growth slows and consumer sentiment remains weak in the wake of zero-Covid.